Aratek fingerprint biometrics improves inmate verification in India

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Taiwan-based fingerprint biometrics provider Aratek says a partnership with Indian firm Dialtronics helped improve the authentication system for inmates across correctional services in India through their advanced biometric software and hardware.

According to a case study, Aratek says it had its A600-M optical fingerprint modules integrated into Dialtronics’ IP phones as part of the partnership, creating a strong and reliable communication platform for inmates.

This partnership created a system of secure authentication which has drastically reduced cases of inmate impersonation and improved the way personal data of inmates in protected.

The case study explains that the project idea came as part of efforts to address challenges which correctional facilities in the country faced in managing inmate calls. These problems included manual authentication processes which led to long wait time to have access to telephones by inmates, cases of impersonation as inmates could make calls using the credentials of others, as well as concerns about the security of data which was recorded and stored through manual methods.

Implementation of the biometric authentication system for inmates using telephone communication facilities across Indian prisons started this year. Before they are allowed access to these facilities, inmates undergo identity verification through fingerprint scans. They are also issued smart cards for dual authentication.

Aratek says as part of the project “Dialtronics also developed a proprietary communication protocol ensuring strict data transmissions between Aratek’s A600-M modules and the cloud server managing call operations.”

With the new system in place, Aratek says inmate authentication has been streamlined. Also, the dual-authentication system with fingerprints and smart cards has allowed for more security against acts such as impersonation or abuse, and this has contributed to overall inmate welfare.

Aratek announced an upgrade to its biometric tablet early this year.

  

