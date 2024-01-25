Aratek upgrades biometric tablet with FAP 60 fingerprint scanner now standard

The A910 fingerprint scanner from biometric hardware manufacturer Aratek, certified to the FBI’s FAP 60 standard, is now standard in its Marshall 8 Plus 4-4-2 Biometric Tablet, according to a company announcement.

The tablet’s multi-model biometrics have been enhanced with Aratek’s FAP 60 fingerprint scanner, compared to the FAP 30 model in its predecessor. Aratek’s A910 fingerprint scanner can capture high quality images of flat and rolled fingerprints, which is an essential feature for identity registration for situations like national digital IDs and passports as well as voter registration. The FAP 60 certification demonstrates a higher picture quality that minimizes error and misidentification rates tied to lower-quality images.

Along with the FAP 60 scanner, the biometric tablet has high-quality face and iris scanning capabilities as well as an NFC and smart card reader, enabling fast ID acquisition.

The Marshall 8 Plus also has an integrated reader that extracts MRZ information, which can be especially beneficial for border control and travel use cases, the company points out in the announcement. It is also user friendly and can perform in a variety of environments.

Integrating the FAP 60 A910 fingerprint scanner into the Marshall 8 Plus “reflects Aratek’s commitment to providing the most secure and reliable tools for digital identity management,” says Samuel Wu, Aratek VP of international business.

“This enhancement is crucial for organizations that depend on the highest standards of accuracy in biometric enrollment and verification, catering to a broad range of applications like national ID programs, election systems, international travel, financial services, and telecommunication.”

Article Topics

Aratek | biometrics | fingerprint scanners | standards | tablets