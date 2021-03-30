Aratek upgrades face biometric terminal Marshall 8 with significantly larger screen

Aratek has upgraded its Marshall 8 biometric tablet with a larger screen to improve its usability, the company has announced.

The new version of the Marshall 8 includes an 8-inch display with 1280 by 800 pixels, compared to the 5-inch 1280 by 720 LCD display of the original line of Marshall tablets.

The biometric tablet features an IP65 dust and waterproofing rating, a memory capacity increased to 3+ 32 GB memory and a 256GB SD card. It also features a 10,000mAh battery with quick-charge functionality for extended runtimes of up to 14 hours on a full charge, making it appropriate for field mobility solutions.

“Bigger is better,” said Samuel Wu, Aratek’s VP for International Business Development. “We engineered the Marshall 8 to give an even more enhanced user experience. The extra screen real estate is calculated to lead to greater usability and increased performance and productivity.”

The company says the portable Marshall device is suited to secure enrollments in indoor and outdoor environments, for use cases including national ID sign-ups, voter registration, SIM card activation, border control, law enforcement, financial services, mobile time and attendance, and census campaigns.

“The Marshall 8 is equipped with both a FAP30 fingerprint scanner and facial recognition capabilities. This two-factor biometric authentication continues to be the gold standard in accurate and secure biometric solutions,” notes Wu. “Security and reliability are always top-of-mind in Aratek that’s why we made the Marshall 8 as tamper resistant as possible. It uses Live Finger Detection (LFD) to detect the liveness of the specimen presented which is a foolproof way to prevent spoofing.”

Wu noted the impending release of the Marshall 8 in a recent sponsored post to Biometric Update.

Aratek also officially launched its new A700 FAP30 optical fingerprint biometric scanner in February.

