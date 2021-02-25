Aratek’s high-accuracy FAP30 biometric scanner now available

Aratek has announced the official market launch of its full-featured optical A700 fingerprint biometric scanner with enhanced security.

The high-performance device boasting an FBI PIV/Mobile ID FAP30 certification is built with a large sensing area measuring 20.32 by 25.40 mm, and is suited for uses cases including network security, hospitality, banking and finance, telecommunications, law enforcement and healthcare.

The large scanner area enables the Aratek A700 to capture enough biometric data from fingerprints to produce high-quality images of 400 by 500 pixels, exceeding the requirements of even the most demanding applications, and with a distortion rate of less than 1 percent, the company says.

The A700 features a Live Finger Detection system to detect and prevent spoofing, and its sensors are sensitive enough to accurately read prints from dirty, dry or moist fingers, according to the announcement. Aratek’s patented algorithms ensure fast matching speed on the device, just as its high-quality platen ensures that neither specks nor fingerprint residues are left on it after a scan.

Samuel Wu, Vice President for International Business Division at Aratek spoke about the accuracy level of the biometric scanner. “The FBI FAP30 certified Aratek A700 is a full-featured optical fingerprint scanner. It specifically engineered to fill the needs of a growing number of applications requiring a higher standard of reliability. As early as its successful soft launch in 2020, we found the market already primed for such a premium product,” he said.

Aratek explained other functionalities of the device, saying it supports auto correction and 360-degree rotation authentication, and can be integrated with Aratek’s TrustLink biometrics authentication platform. It also has an all-inclusive SDK which allows it to easily integrate with existing systems, and can also run on operating systems such as Windows2000, XP, Vista, Windows 7, 8, 10, and Android.

The A700 is also compatible with the version of Aratek’s TrustFinger SDK which is in use for both A400 (FAP10) and A600 (FAP20) fingerprint scanners, allowing users of all three biometric fingerprint scanner models the opportunity to operate the same software.

Aratek also revealed plans to launch FAP45 and FAP60 scanners during 2021 in a recent post to Biometric Update.

Article Topics

accuracy | Aratek | biometric data | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | data collection | fingerprint recognition | fingerprint scanners