Ekemp biometric ID card enrollment suite registers new speed test milestone

Chinese biometrics provider Ekemp has announced its VigoBOX II ID card enrollment hardware recently reached a new speed level in an independent testing conducted by German testing, inspection and certification firm SGS-TÜV Saar.

According to the announcement, the new test record obtained by Ekemp’s most advanced biometric suite reflects the hardware’s ability to complete biometric enrollment for IDs and production within a second.

The VigoBOX biometric registration kit is a portable and easy-to-use product designed with multi-modal biometric data capture capabilities for voter enrollment and identity registration. It provides ID solutions for governments, law enforcement agencies, business enterprises and social services.

Commenting on the speed test results, Ekemp Chief Executive Officer Gabriel Chen underlines the company’s commitment to providing solutions for innovative and efficient data capture during citizen registration processes.

The official notes that the feat also highlights the company’s prowess in providing “tailored solutions based on the customer’s specific information registration needs and project application environment.”

The flagship suite, per the company, embodies cutting-edge technology and many years of research and development in biometric fingerprint technology, and includes a fingerprint scanner built with Integrated Biometrics’ Kojak and Suprema’s (now Xperix’) RealScan-G10, surpassing traditional fingerprint devices in size, power consumption, portability and reliability, according to the announcement.

The kit also includes options for FAP20, FAP30 and FAP50 fingerprint scanners (FBI certified, 500DPI and liveness detection), dual iris scanner supporting ISO19794-6, high speed and high accuracy 2D/2D barcode scanning module, contact and contactless smart card readers, instant card issuance with multiple printer options, and a state-of-the-art electromagnetic signature module integrated with a stylus

VigoBOX, Ekemp says, is also designed to enable the collection of quality data even when deployed in harsh weather conditions, in settings with limited or no connectivity, or power.

The new speed achievement for Ekemp’s VigoBOX comes just weeks after the company announced that it achieved MOSIP compliance for its Versat biometric devices.

