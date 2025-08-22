Paravision biometric liveness detection reaches PAD Level 3 in Ingenium evaluation

Paravision’s biometric anti-spoofing software has passed a Level 3 assessment from Ingenium Biometrics, showing high security and usability in the process.

The company submitted its Liveness 2.0 software to Ingenium Biometrics’ Level 3 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) test, which evaluates effectiveness stopping sophisticated attacks with 3D masks.

The lab’s testing also exceeds industry conventions for the range of attack methods tested, the strictness of the thresholds applied and conditions that more closely resemble real-world deployments, according to a company announcement.

The evaluation consisted of 1,900 spoofing attempts conducted with 190 presentation attack instruments (PAIs) across sophistication Levels A, B and C. Accurate spoof detection is measured with APCER (Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate), and usability is expressed in BPCER (Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate). The two measures were set at what the announcement refers to as a “stringent operating threshold, prioritizing high confidence in classification decisions.”

Paravision’s passive, single-frame biometric PAD software met all thresholds set by Ingenium.

“Paravision has demonstrated a high level of security with its PAD product,” summarizes Ingenium Biometrics Laboratories Founder and Director Dr. Chris Allgrove. “Ingenium’s Level 3 PAD evaluation applies stringent standards in biometric testing, requiring systems to meet four demanding criteria. Paravision Liveness 2.0 satisfied all four, achieving a balance of low APCER for spoof resistance with a correspondingly low BPCER for genuine user access.”

UK-based Ingenium is ISO/IEC 17025-accredited, and is also the official biometrics testing lab for several national security and infrastructure organizations, including the UK’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA).

Paravision also recently surged up the leaderboard in NIST’s facial recognition evaluations for identity verification and identification, and launched its Deepfake Detection 2.0 in June.

Three labs is a trend

A popular expression holds that three makes a trend. By that measure, adding a third level to PAD evaluations has made the mark this year. With fraud attacks on biometric systems increasing in volume and sophistication, it is a welcome, even an inevitable development.

“In a landscape where deepfakes and high-resolution spoofing attacks are on the rise, simply passing an entry-level liveness test is no longer enough,” says Paravision CPO Joey Pritikin. “Ingenium has rapidly emerged as a leader in presentation attack testing, and our full pass in their toughest PAD evaluation validates that Liveness 2.0 can deliver both industry-leading security and a frictionless user experience.”

iBeta Quality Assurance launched Level 3 PAD testing in June in response to the increasing complexity of biometric attacks.

Long-time iBeta Biometrics Project Manager Gail Audette explained in an interview with Biometric Update back in 2021 that the lab’s accreditation by NIST was carried out with Level 3 evaluations in mind, but the company made the business decision to hold off on offering them at the time.

BioID was the first liveness detection provider to pass Level C PAD testing from TÜVIT just last week.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometric testing | biometrics | Ingenium Biometrics | Paravision | Paravision Liveness | presentation attack detection