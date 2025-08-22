FB pixel

Paravision biometric liveness detection reaches PAD Level 3 in Ingenium evaluation

3 labs now offering more sophisticated PAD tests
| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Law Enforcement
Paravision biometric liveness detection reaches PAD Level 3 in Ingenium evaluation
 

Paravision’s biometric anti-spoofing software has passed a Level 3 assessment from Ingenium Biometrics, showing high security and usability in the process.

The company submitted its Liveness 2.0 software to Ingenium Biometrics’ Level 3 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) test, which evaluates effectiveness stopping sophisticated attacks with 3D masks.

The lab’s testing also exceeds industry conventions for the range of attack methods tested, the strictness of the thresholds applied and conditions that more closely resemble real-world deployments, according to a company announcement.

The evaluation consisted of 1,900 spoofing attempts conducted with 190 presentation attack instruments (PAIs) across sophistication Levels A, B and C. Accurate spoof detection is measured with APCER (Attack Presentation Classification Error Rate), and usability is expressed in BPCER (Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate). The two measures were set at what the announcement refers to as a “stringent operating threshold,  prioritizing high confidence in classification decisions.”

Paravision’s passive, single-frame biometric PAD software met all thresholds set by Ingenium.

“Paravision has demonstrated a high level of security with its PAD product,” summarizes Ingenium Biometrics Laboratories Founder and Director Dr. Chris Allgrove. “Ingenium’s Level 3 PAD evaluation applies stringent standards in biometric testing, requiring systems to meet four demanding criteria. Paravision Liveness 2.0 satisfied all four, achieving a balance of low APCER for spoof resistance with a correspondingly low BPCER for genuine user access.”

UK-based Ingenium is ISO/IEC 17025-accredited, and is also the official biometrics testing lab for several national security and infrastructure organizations, including the UK’s National Protective Security Authority (NPSA).

Paravision also recently surged up the leaderboard in NIST’s facial recognition evaluations for identity verification and identification, and launched its Deepfake Detection 2.0 in June.

Three labs is a trend

A popular expression holds that three makes a trend. By that measure, adding a third level to PAD evaluations has made the mark this year. With fraud attacks on biometric systems increasing in volume and sophistication, it is a welcome, even an inevitable development.

“In a landscape where deepfakes and high-resolution spoofing attacks are on the rise, simply passing an entry-level liveness test is no longer enough,” says Paravision CPO Joey Pritikin. “Ingenium has rapidly emerged as a leader in presentation attack testing, and our full pass in their toughest PAD evaluation validates that Liveness 2.0 can deliver both industry-leading security and a frictionless user experience.”

iBeta Quality Assurance launched Level 3 PAD testing in June in response to the increasing complexity of biometric attacks.

Long-time iBeta Biometrics Project Manager Gail Audette explained in an interview with Biometric Update back in 2021 that the lab’s accreditation by NIST was carried out with Level 3 evaluations in mind, but the company made the business decision to hold off on offering them at the time.

BioID was the first liveness detection provider to pass Level C PAD testing from TÜVIT just last week.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Malaysia’s national government ‘super-app’ to launch imminently

Malaysia’s Digital Ministry has revealed that its MyGov Malaysia mobile app is now available via open beta. Supposedly developed entirely…

 

Google’s Pixel 10 smartphone can deepfake your voice on-device

As recruiters, financial institutions and police battle a wave of scams and cybercrime fueled by the imitative power of AI-enabled…

 

How do you raise $57M? 1Kosmos, Forgepoint share series B insight with BU Podcast

The $57 million series B funding round announced by 1Kosmos last week is notable in several ways, not least of…

 

India charts new path to reduce online harms to children with age verification

As in digital identity, India is charting an unexplored course in pursuit of goals shared with nations around the world…

 

Harvard duo behind facial recognition glasses launching always-on speech recording

Last year, a pair of Harvard students gained widespread media attention when they modified Meta’s smart glasses to search people’s…

 

Mastercard, Sift, Plaid upgrade onboarding for financial entities amid rampant fraud

Mastercard, Sift and Plaid are each adding capabilities to their portfolios to help banks and other financial institutions cut their…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events