Precise launches embedded biometric platform for laptops and smart devices

Precise Biometrics has introduced an embedded version of its BioLive biometric authentication solution, to be integrated into various mobile devices, such as laptops, smart locks, and vehicles. The new BioLive version expands the range of verticals Precise’s biometric security system can address.

BioLive is designed to provide biometric verification to reduce the risk of unauthorized access and identity theft. The expansion is a strategic move to broaden its market reach. The embedded version of BioLive would impact some sectors, including enterprise security, smart home security, and automotive security.

“The introduction of the embedded version of BioLive aligns with our commercial strategy to broaden our offering to new markets and additional verticals,” says Joakim Nydemark, chief executive officer of Precise Biometrics.

Earlier this year, the company enhanced the BioLive software by integrating machine learning and AI for fingerprint spoof and liveness detection. According to Precise Biometrics’ assessment, the upgraded biometric system demonstrates a performance and security improvement of up to 50 times compared to its predecessor.

“By integrating the advanced matching capabilities of Precise BioMatch with the robust liveness detection of Precise BioLive, our customers will benefit from superior security and comply with the highest market demands,” Nydemark adds.

The BioLive biometric verification system also provides dynamic spoof detection thresholds, enabling customers to establish a security level that balances efficiency and security.

