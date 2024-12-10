iProov biometrics and liveness detection to secure workforce IDs on Microsoft Entra

Enterprise workers using Microsoft Entra ID can now use iProov biometrics and liveness detection to log into company systems through Windows login, and to shared terminals, corporate assets via browsers for remote work, and to enter secure buildings.

Organizations can implement iProov’s biometric authentication as a primary or secondary factor on Microsoft Entra to replace vulnerable legacy verification approaches like passwords and one-time passcodes.

The new partners say the threat of workforce identity fraud is accompanies weaknesses in onboarding, two-factor authentication and account recovery processes. They note that the 2023 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report shows compromised credentials were behind 81 percent of data breaches.

iProov’s face biometrics and liveness can be added to Microsoft Entra deployments without complex integration to streamline onboarding and improve user experiences for employees with single sign-on (SSO) and passwordless logins. Faster and more secure access to company resources also improves productivity, according to the announcement.

“Enterprises reliant on Microsoft Entra ID can now use this integration to secure themselves against some new and very disturbing risks, with our proven solution,” says Andrew Bud, founder and CEO, iProov. “By combining iProov’s advanced biometric and liveness technology with Microsoft Entra ID’s comprehensive identity management, we’re empowering organizations to defend against workforce identity fraud, including synthetic identities and deepfakes, while ensuring a seamless, user-friendly and device-independent experience for their workforce.”

The combined software is targeted at sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and government.

“Securing workforce access in today’s environment is more critical than ever,” says Will Hogg, Strategic Technology Strategist, Microsoft UK. “By integrating iProov’s technology into the Microsoft Entra ecosystem organizations can add highly secure and user-friendly facial biometrics to ensure that only authorized individuals gain access to shared workstations, facilities, and sensitive systems.”

Microsoft launched the biometric Face Check feature as a premium capability for Entra Verified ID in August.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | iProov | Microsoft | Microsoft Entra | selfie biometrics