Selfie biometrics reach general availability on Microsoft Entra Verified ID

Microsoft has announced that Face Check is now publicly available as part of the Entra Verified ID. The identity verification system utilizes face biometrics to provide companies with a method of confirming identities during digital interactions.

The introduction of Face Check follows the increasing sophistication of generative AI and deepfakes, which have elevated security threats, the company says. Microsoft Entra Verified ID integrates with key verification partners to authenticate identity attributes across 192 countries.

Microsoft selected Idemia for biometric liveness and document verification services on Entra Verified ID earlier this year. In order to enhance the system’s overall capabilities, Microsoft has also collaborated with leading digital identity security providers such as LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Au10tix.

Face Check employs real-time facial matching by comparing a live selfie with the image on the verified ID. The process incorporates advanced AI algorithms capable of detecting and rejecting various forms of spoofing, including deepfakes, thus bolstering protection against identity fraud.

Skype has already cut the registrations of fraudulent phone numbers in Japan by 90 percent using Verified ID, according to the announcement.

Microsoft has been rapidly building up its Entra partner ecosystem to strengthen its position in the enterprise security market.

