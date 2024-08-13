FB pixel

Selfie biometrics reach general availability on Microsoft Entra Verified ID

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Selfie biometrics reach general availability on Microsoft Entra Verified ID
 

Microsoft has announced that Face Check is now publicly available as part of the Entra Verified ID. The identity verification system utilizes face biometrics to provide companies with a method of confirming identities during digital interactions.

The introduction of Face Check follows the increasing sophistication of generative AI and deepfakes, which have elevated security threats, the company says. Microsoft Entra Verified ID integrates with key verification partners to authenticate identity attributes across 192 countries.

Microsoft selected Idemia for biometric liveness and document verification services on Entra Verified ID earlier this year. In order to enhance the system’s overall capabilities, Microsoft has also collaborated with leading digital identity security providers such as LexisNexis Risk Solutions and Au10tix.

Face Check employs real-time facial matching by comparing a live selfie with the image on the verified ID. The process incorporates advanced AI algorithms capable of detecting and rejecting various forms of spoofing, including deepfakes, thus bolstering protection against identity fraud.

Skype has already cut the registrations of fraudulent phone numbers in Japan by 90 percent using Verified ID, according to the announcement.

Microsoft has been rapidly building up its Entra partner ecosystem to strengthen its position in the enterprise security market.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Experian acquires NeuroID, adding behavioral analytics to fraud prevention suite

Dublin-based data analytics and consumer credit reporting company Experian has acquired U.S. behavioral analytics firm NeuroID, gaining what a release…

 

Africa faces challenges with interoperability as digital ID systems expand

In a push towards enhanced service delivery and inclusive economic growth, developing nations are increasingly adopting Foundational Identity Systems (FIDS)….

 

Vegas police don’t want to submit face biometrics to work NFL games

Police in Las Vegas say the NFL has forgotten the golden Vegas rule about discretion, and are threatening to boycott…

 

DPI for farmers a central feature of India’s 2024-2025 budget

India is extending its digital public infrastructure to the agriculture sector with its 2024-2025 budget, and working towards bringing DPI…

 

Deepfake risk can be mitigated but no silver bullet exists: Veriff

Veriff’s new Deepfakes Deep Dive Report is the latest to ring the alarm bell on the deepfake threat and the…

 

Jumio, FullCircl, Signzy chosen for fast onboarding and KYC

Biometric identity verification providers are signing up customers for KYC and AML checks across a range of verticals. Jumio will…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events