Idemia strengthens Microsoft ties with new Entra Verified ID integration

Idemia Public Security (IPS) has been recognized as a Microsoft Entra Verified ID partner for remote onboarding, according to a press release. The biometrics arm of the recently-trisected digital identity and security firm will provide liveness and document verification technology for Microsoft Entra Verified ID, expanding on the two companies’ existing business relationship.

Ea Chaillioux, VP of strategic alliances for Idemia Public Security, says the biometrics-focused division is proud to strengthen its collaboration with Microsoft, as it continues to grow in the fields of public security, travel and transportation, and access control.

“This collaboration enables users to authenticate themselves easily, accessibly, and securely and with a fully digital experience during the remote onboarding process,” says Chaillioux. Selfie and document capture using a smartphone allows users to create a trusted identity that they can store as a digital credential in the Microsoft Authenticator app and subsequently use for authentication in a variety of contexts, such as secure access to sensitive data and account enrollment and recovery.

“Entra Verified ID’s Face Check compares a user’s real-time facial image against a signed and trusted image embedded into a digital credential held by the user based on their government issued ID or credentials issued by an employer,” says Ankur Patel, head of product for Entra Verified ID. “We are pleased to partner with Idemia as one of the leading identity verification providers, so organizations can ensure only the correct person has access to apps and devices.”

Idemia’s subdivision also led to the establishment of a secure payments division, Idemia Secure Transactions (IST), and a smart identity division, Idemia Smart Identity (ISI). The company recently announced its role in the opening of automated passenger gates for foreigners arriving at Singapore’s Changi airport.

