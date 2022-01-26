Idemia brings next-gen connectivity to eSIMs with Microsoft collaboration

Idemia has struck a multi-year global collaboration deal with Microsoft to distribute next-generation eSIM and connectivity solutions for consumer and Machine to Machine (M2M)/IoT devices on the Azure cloud platform.

The collaboration could expand the availability of mobile authentication capabilities, and remote onboarding for eSIM issuance has been a growth area for biometrics providers recently.

“We are very excited to strengthen our collaboration with Microsoft,” says Ea Chaillioux, vice president of strategic alliances at Idemia. “The combination of the Idemia and Microsoft Azure expertise will enable us to deliver the best-in-class eSIM Remote Subscription Management services that secure connectivity for consumers, devices and citizens across the world.”

The French company says it works with over 500 mobile network operators (MNOs) worldwide to support connectivity through SIM cards, eSIM services for consumer and M2M devices, as well as mobile authentication use cases. Idemia says it is preparing MNOs for “exponential growth” of connected services for both consumer and M2M eSIM-enabled devices.

Idemia says the relationship with Microsoft will allow both companies to expand their support for mobile operators through solutions with high levels of service availability, geo-redundancy capacities, and security technologies that improve resilience against DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attacks. The partnership will explore a global extension of the Idemia and Microsoft SAS-SM footprint in GSMA-certified regions and co-innovation of next-generation mobile operator solutions, based on Azure services, among others.

Tony Shakib, general manager of Azure IoT at Microsoft, says, “Access to secure connectivity services has never been as critical as it is today. Our collaboration with Idemia will enable us to equip mobile operators with the secure, scalable infrastructure they need to future-proof their business, while offering consumers reliable and innovative services that improve the way they connect.”

A statement says the services have been launched in France and the U.S., with more regions to be serviced in the coming months.

Idemia has also announced several biometrics partnerships in recent months, including ones with Shoden and Genetec to provide 3D facial recognition access control systems in Japan and with Spanish airport operator Aena.

