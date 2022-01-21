LoginID partners on FIDO biometrics for eSIM issuance

Authentication specialist LoginID has signed a new collaboration agreement with Oasis Smart SIM, a subsidiary of Tata Communications Limited, to provide FIDO biometrics.

As part of the new agreement, LoginID will integrate FIDO-certified passwordless authentication and digital identity verification technologies into Oasis’ Digital Connect eSIM provisioning platform.

The move is aimed at creating an enhanced and more secure mobile account onboarding and activation experience for mobile phone users.

“Customers will only need to set up their account one time, and in the future, they will be able to migrate to new devices without a need to re-provision or register,” states Oasis Smart SIM CEO Olivier Leroux.

“By simplifying the user’s activation experience, FIDO has the potential to become a differentiator for businesses using our Digital Connect eSIM management platform,” he adds.

The FIDO biometrics partnership comes at a time of substantial growth for eSIM technologies, with GSMA Intelligence suggesting there will be 2.4 billion eSIM smartphone connections globally by the end of 2025.

Because of this phenomenon, LoginID Head of Telecom Business Unit Thierry Siminger said securing eSIMs should now be a priority.

“Given the exponential growth of eSIM users in the coming years, accelerating the development of E-KYC and online authentication is crucial for the eSIM market to reach its full potential,” he explains.

To do so, using secure technologies such as FIDO should be a priority, according to LoginID CRO and Co-founder Jim Brown.

“Integrating LoginID’s FIDO strong authentication and identity will help mitigate attacks and also provide customers a frictionless experience for shifting their account from old to new mobile devices,” Brown concludes.

This distinction may explain the signing of another eSIM onboarding partnership so soon after Oasis Smart SIM partnered with Ariadnext in June last year, to strengthen its technologies with selfie biometrics for digital know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) checks.

