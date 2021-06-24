Selfie biometrics for KYC extended to fraud detection, eSIM registration

Selfie biometrics providers are widening their KYC services to address a range of applications. Ariadnext is moving into the eSIM activation market through a new partnership, IDnow is offering round-the-clock service, and Liquid is looking to use the data it holds to prevent fraud. A Canadian political party is being asked to stop using selfie biometrics in its nomination process, meanwhile.

Ariadnext partners for eSIM registration

Ariadnext has been selected for a remote identity verification partnership with Oasis Smart SIM to make the latter’s eSIM digital onboarding solution more secure and seamless with digital know your customer (KYC) checks.

The two companies, in collaboration with Mobilise, will offer an integrated eSIM solution to mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators to enable them to offer eSIMs for remote registration with protection against fraud and in compliance with regulations including GDPR and anti money-laundering (AML) requirements.

Ariadnext revealed its use of BioID for biometric liveness detection for its IDCheck.io identity verification solution late last year.

eSIM-based devices are expected to approach 2 billion units shipped by 2025, making up a majority of new smartphones, according to CounterPoint Research statistics cited by Ariadnext.

“Telecom operators were the early adopters of our solutions. Today, thanks to the combination of our KYC solution with the Oasis Smart SIM’s eSIM solution, ARIADNEXT is proud to meet the new digital challenges in the telecom sector,” adds Guillaume Despagne, CEO of Ariadnext.

IDnow extends manual review to 24-hour availability

IDnow has opened its biometric identity verification services for round-the-clock AML-compliant non-automated video identification.

The extension of IDnow hours to 24-hour availability increases access for end-users and can increase the number of customers businesses can identify in a day with overnight operation.

The new service offering is available in English and German, and according to the announcement completes IDnow’s strategy of focussing on user needs to provide quick and easy identification.

Liquid files for biometric fraud detection patent

Japanese digital KYC provider Liquid has developed a system using facial biometric data to detect people attempting to open an account under a different name or otherwise commit fraud, The Japan News reports.

The company says it holds KYC data on 5 million people, and has filed an application for a patent on its face biometrics-based fraud detection.

Liquid only uses the collected facial data as part of its detection system if it receives consent, but the publication notes that research indicates only 6 percent of users carefully read terms and conditions for online services, and warns that in the absence of specific regulations around the use of KYC data, it could be abused.

Canadian group demands political party stop using biometric ID verification

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) is demanding that the country’s federal Liberal Party stop using biometric face authentication to verify the identity of its members in a letter addressed to Party President Suzanne Cowan.

The organization claims the Liberal Party is “tacitly endorsing an unreliable, racist technology,” by using face biometrics, which the CCLA refers to repeatedly as “facial fingerprinting,” in its nomination process.

“Besides its impact on the privacy rights of those participating in the process, the Liberal Party’s use of the controversial technology takes unfair advantage of its exemption from Canadian privacy laws, and sends the wrong message to municipal, provincial and federal election officials that this technology is ready for prime time,” says CCLA Executive Director Michael Bryant.

The letter notes that Jumio provides the biometric technology, and asks five questions, but goes on to state that using the technology is wrong regardless of the answers. One of those questions, on the retention of data, is answered in the negative by a Party spokesperson to The Global and Mail.

