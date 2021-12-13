Idemia partners to bring 3D face biometrics to Japanese physical access control market

Idemia has partnered with Shoden, a provider of equipment and professional services, and Genetec, a provider of security solutions to provide integrated 3D facial recognition access control systems in Japan.

The companies already have plans to install the biometric system at a large, unnamed utilities company in Japan. Idemia’s VisionPass device will be installed at building entrances for contactless access control, while Genetec’s Security Center’s platform will act as a central management system for IP video systems, access control, communications, and other functions into a central control system. Shoden will showcase the security infrastructure offering at its Solution Lab in Tokyo, where customers can test the system first-hand.

“Shoden and Genetec’s expertise in developing security-oriented solutions for enterprises will ultimately magnify the security provided by VisionPass, creating a seamless access control system that ensures Japanese companies provide a safe and hygienic environment for their employees,” says Nezu Nobuyoshi, VP of Japan Sales at Idemia.

Idemia noted that more Japanese companies are integrating touchless technology in their access control systems since the pandemic, and facial recognition devices are increasingly being deployed in airports, stadiums and other public facilities. That trend is occurring worldwide, as market analyst firm Omdia forecasts that the biometric access control market will reach $1 billion in 2021 and grow to $1.4 billion by 2024.

“Contactless biometrics such as 3D facial recognition have immense potential to become the new access control standard, and Idemia’s established track record and expertise in the field made them an excellent partner as we provide robust security solutions that are relevant to the current times,” states Takuya Kato, section chief of Data & Telecom Systems Engineering division of Shoden.

VisionPass combines 2D, 3D and infrared cameras with a stereoscopic image processing algorithm to enable high-speed face biometrics matching for seamless, secure and fully contactless access. Idemia noted that the facial recognition algorithms used by VisionPass achieved the best accuracy (True Identification Rate), in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security 2020 Biometric Technology Rally both with and without a mask. The system also posted a 95 percent accuracy rate in identifying mask wearers, which helps enterprises comply with health standards while keeping workplaces secure.

Japan has numerous nuclear power reactors, which produce 7.5 percent of the country’s energy. Security at these and other facilities is paramount. Idemia notes that its technology is highly resistant to spoofing attempts with, citing its 100 percent success at the iBeta PAD anti-spoofing evaluation.

Other companies generating sales in Japan recently include SAFR from RealNetworks. SAFR recently deployed its facial recognition platform for live video as part of a new biometric access control system in use at Japanese construction sites. The hardware side of the new solution will be jointly built by Nextware and Kids-Way.

