Microsoft adding Face Check selfie biometrics to Entra Verified ID

In a blog post credited to Ankur Patel, head of product for Microsoft Entra Verified ID, the tech giant announced that it is now previewing the Face Check real-time selfie-to-ID face matching tool in its digital ID verification service.

Microsoft Entra Verified ID is based on open standards. The Face Check facial recognition system runs on Azure AI and shares only match results; no sensitive personal identity data is shared outside the transaction. Selfie cam footage is used exclusively to invoke Azure AI services, including the Vision Face API for liveness detection. It is not stored at any point, nor is it shared with the verifier application, which receives a confidence score assessing the likelihood of a match with the reference ID document (e.g. a driver’s license or passport). Following the free preview period, each match transaction performed using Face Check in Verified ID will cost $0.25.

The free preview has already proven attractive to businesses seeking a biometric verification platform from a trusted industry staple. Patel quotes an unnamed representative from BEMO, a cybersecurity and compliance services firm with ties to Microsoft, who says Face Check “can verify the identity of an employee instantly and with high confidence, without trading off between security and compliance.”

Patel’s post includes detailed, step-by-step instructions on how to create a Face Check compatible Verified Workplace Credential and set up a Verified ID account. He says Microsoft Entra Verified ID is planning to extend its API pattern to cover other ID attributes, such as verified work history and legal entity verification, via partnerships with Dun & Bradstreet (DNB), LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and Idemia.

On March 13, the firm will share more on the face matching system at the online

Microsoft Secure event, for which registration is now open.

