Idemia simplifies operations, creates biometrics, digital id, payments divisions in reorg

Biometrics and digital ID titan Idemia has divided into three divisions, in a major reorganization that sees smart identity, biometrics for public security and secure payments each given additional runway for growth as distinct entities.

According to a release, the three divisions, “each operating as leaders in their specific market segment,” are intended to enable agility and provide customer services that are more tailored to specific client needs, in the interest of unlocking value in parallel revenue streams.

Each division has its own leader. Idemia Secure Transactions (IST), which has a global workforce of approximately 10,000 employees across more than 50 countries, will have Philippe Oliva at the helm. Matthew Cole, previously executive vice president of Idemia’s public security and identity business unit, will lead Idemia Public Security (IPS), overseeing more than 3,800 employees. For Idemia Smart Identity (ISI), the firm has tapped its former VP of European operations for the public security and ID business unit, Antoine Grenier, who will oversee a team of 1,880 employees across 40 countries.

“Empowering nations with secured identities is not just our mission; it’s essential in a rapidly evolving digital world,” says Grenier. “At Idemia Smart Identity, we enable our customers to provide a secure legal identity, through biometrics and cryptography.” His division provides end-to-end systems for civil ID, physical IDs, and digital identity credentials.

Matthew Cole says his IPS team is committed to shaping a future in which biometric technology is used for good in the fields of public security and identity, travel and transportation, and access control. Its offerings span the biometric spectrum from iris to fingerprint and facial recognition, and include the TSA’s Credential Authentication Technology (CAT2) machines. “Our combination of innovative technologies and a privacy-first approach enables us to deliver the best solutions for governments and corporate organizations looking to seamlessly and securely manage access, travel, and the flow of people,” says Cole.

Finally, IST will specialize in “ultra-secure products, including advanced payment solutions, mobile payment services, 5G and Quantum-Safe 5G technology, cloud-based digital connectivity, and eco-friendly processes.”

The major restructuring comes after controlling firm Advent put the company up for sale last year with a price tag of 6 billion euros (around US$6.47 billion).

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | IDEMIA | secure transactions