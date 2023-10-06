Samsung Wallet adds support for Idemia mDLs, starting with Iowa and Arizona

Samsung’s U.S. subsidiary has partnered with Idemia to allow mobile driver’s licenses to be integrated stored in and shared from its branded digital wallets.

Arizona and Iowa mDLs will be the first that can be stored in Samsung Wallets on Galaxy smartphones. Arizona launched mDLs from Idemia in 2021, and Iowa followed earlier this year. Support for additional states’ mDLs is expected to follow in 2024.

The integration is based on the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard, according to the announcement, and is intended to ease proof of age and airport security checks. The plan is for the digital IDs to eventually be used more widely for identity verification.

“As the global leader in identity technologies, Idemia is proud to be recognized as a company that delivers identity with integrity,” says Idemia EVP of Strategic Alliances Matt Cole. “This partnership with Samsung will enable us to further deliver on our mission to make identity services safer, easier, and more accessible for all.”

Samsung is working with the states that are early adopters of mDLs, along with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to test mDL acceptance at 25 airports.

Samsung is also planning to launch an SDK for developers to build know your customer (KYC) applications utilizing the mDLs in Samsung Wallet early next year.

Korean IDs integrated

The 11 types of ID credentials issued by South Korea’s Government24 service can also now be added to Samsung Wallets on Galaxy smartphones, SamMobile reports.

The ID documents that Koreans can load into Samsung Wallet include resident registration cards, business registration certificates, scholastic credentials, health insurance documents, and driving experience certificates.

The data is secured with a PIN or fingerprint biometrics.

