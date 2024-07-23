Idemia and Iowa collaborate on mDLs in Samsung Wallet

Idemia is bringing mobile ID to Samsung Wallet in Iowa, in collaboration with the state’s Department of Transportation (DOT). The launch follows a similar collaboration between Samsung and Idemia to roll out mobile ID in Arizona, strengthening the two companies’ relationship on digital credentials development.

A release from the biometrics firm says mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) stored in Samsung Wallet will be considered valid proof of identity at TSA checkpoints at the Des Moines and Eastern Iowa airports, while mDLs and other mobile IDs can be used at 25 participating airports across the U.S., as well as select businesses.

The mobile digital ID can be used for biometric security screening, purchasing age-restricted products, and various other ID checks. It works on a tap system, using either a touchless near-field communication (NFC) mobile ID reader or a QR code scan.

The state’s website has complete information on how to upload a physical ID and a live selfie to use in checks against their DOT profile. Personal information is encrypted, and the system is based on data minimization principles, meaning the user shares only the necessary data for a given transaction.

Donnie Scott, CEO of Idemia Public Security North America, says the company is “proud to expand our partnership with Samsung and the Iowa Department of Transportation to bring mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs to Samsung Wallet in Iowa and help accelerate the adoption of mobile ID in the state.”

The TSA, meanwhile, promises to continue to embrace biometric screening that improves security effectiveness while streamlining the passenger experience at airports, according to TSA Iowa Federal Security Director John Bright. “Travelers who want to take advantage of this new capability will find that their Iowa mobile ID is a convenient option when going through the security process.”

For now, the digital ID option is available to users of Samsung Galaxy S Series devices S20 or later; Galaxy Z Series Z Flip 5G, Z Fold 5G, Z Flip 2 and Fold 2 or later; and Galaxy A Series A53 or A54 phones. Devices must be running Android 12 or above.

Those without a Samsung phone can still use the state’s Iowa Mobile ID app, which Idemia rolled out in October 2023. Government statistics say 32,000 Iowans have downloaded the free app since launch.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital wallets | Idemia Public Security | Iowa | mDL | Samsung