Idemia’s Iowa mobile digital ID passes global mDL conformity test by UL

Android and iOS mobile ID applications are now ISO/IEC compliant

Idemia announced that its Iowa Mobile ID (mID) app has successfully passed UL’s conformity assessment for mobile driver’s licenses (mDL). The assessment determines app compliance with ISO/IEC DIS 18013-5 guidelines and clears the Iowa Department of Transportation’s (Iowa DOT) mDL to potentially be used for tax filing, government benefits, and other transactions. Iowa’s mobile ID program is the latest in a series of Idemia’s digital ID partnerships with state governments.

Global safety and security firm UL ran a comprehensive test that determines global standard conformity for mobile IDs. Idemia’s application was tested against various parameters such as global interoperability, communications protocols, as well as security mechanisms.

Specifically, the iOS and Android apps’ cybersecurity source codes were reviewed and run through penetration testing to ensure compliance with personal identification authenticity and integrity measures laid out in ISO/IEC DIS 18013-5. This makes the digital ID compliant with standards set for biometric passports and other mobile credentials. Furthermore, the application was personalized using testing data from the Iowa DOT provisioning system of record.

Idemia SVP for Civil Identity Matt Thompson said, “Conformance with these standards is foundational to making the entire digital identity ecosystem work, which is why Idemia has invested in developing against these standards since the beginning. We have been the most committed industry partner to develop against these standards and remain invested in advancing them in the market, as well as the proliferation of compliant mDLs.”

UL Identity Management and Security division general manager and global VP Isabelle Noblanc stated, “Leveraging UL’s decades of electronic identity and security experience, we are proud to help advance secure and interoperable mobile identification in the marketplace. UL’s robust conformity assessment of mobile ID solutions helps advance this innovative technology and empower consumer’s and relying parties’ trust in mobile identification.”

Article Topics

biometrics | credentials | cybersecurity | digital identity | driver's license | IDEMIA | interoperability | mobile app | standards | testing | UL