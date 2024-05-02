Digital ID wallets will need to work on UX, report shows

European countries are preparing for the arrival of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet which will allow citizens to access public and commercial services with a tap of a finger on a mobile phone. Designing a digital ID mobile app that allows for a smooth experience even for the less tech-savvy users will be of crucial importance – and it may also determine which authentication methods will be preferred.

A user experience (UX) analysis of one such app by a German government-funded organization notes that existing wallets still have problems in usability that need to be solved. The UX examination was conducted by Showcase Secure Digital Identities Karlsruhe (SDIKA), one of the four projects in Germany set up to examine secure digital wallets. The projects are funded by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Action (BMWK).

“A good user experience (UX) is crucial for the successful use of wallets, as this reduces the susceptibility to errors and makes it easier to store, manage and share sensitive identity data. However, current research shows that the wallets developed to date have room for improvement regarding UX,” the analysis notes.

In its white paper, SDIKA found that users had difficulties understanding digital wallets. The organization conducted 24 tests in which users evaluated a prototype digital wallet. The UX study included different user groups, including age and gender.

The prototype wallet was a car-sharing platform. Users were asked to complete a fictitious video identification procedure with a fictitious driving license while their user experience was analyzed through eye-tracking and questionnaires.

Among interesting results, evaluations showed that users were least satisfied when the prototype offered a password as an authentication method – suggesting that alternative methods would be preferred. The white paper’s authors, however, note that conclusions are difficult to draw as the user group was small and questionnaires covered the use of the entire prototype and not just authentication.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Europe | mobile app | Showcase Secure Digital Identities Karlsruhe (SDIKA) | user experience