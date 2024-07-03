FB pixel

Quantum Space Dynamics launches selfie biometrics app for Nigerian market

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Mobile Biometrics
Quantum Space Dynamics launches selfie biometrics app for Nigerian market
 

Nigeria-based Quantum Space Dynamics has introduced VerifyNG, an identity verification app using face biometrics to meet the demands of government agencies, financial institutions, healthcare providers, and businesses requiring security software in Nigeria.

The selfie biometrics app is designed to minimize onboarding times with its interface and verification process, and users can create online ID profiles for use by various organizations, according to the company website. The verification process is enhanced by algorithms and machine learning techniques, with the aim of improving accuracy and reliability and reducing the risk of fraud and unauthorized access.

Some features of the VerifyNG app include compatibility with existing systems and applications, accessibility on web and mobile platforms including iOS and Android, and the company claims robust data protection and privacy protections.

Chief Marketing Officer Morakinyo Omotosho tells Nigeria Communications Week that VerifyNG’s intuitive interface and streamlined verification process ensure a smooth and efficient user experience, while Hart adds that the app fosters a collaborative ecosystem, partnering with industry leaders and innovators to drive the development of cutting-edge biometric solutions.

The company plans for the app to be used for banks and financial services that require authentication methods, medical facilities needing secure patient verification, public sector entities requiring secure access control, as well as individuals interested in using the technology for security.

VerifyNG aims to tackle the various security challenges in Nigeria’s growing digital economy. One challenge the company notes is the recent implementation of a directive requiring a “post no debit” restriction on all bank accounts lacking a Bank Verification Number and National Identification Number by the Central Bank of Nigeria, effective April 2024.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Photos of Australian children found in AI training dataset, create deepfake risk

Personal photos of Australian children are being used to train AI through a dataset that has been built by scraping…

 

Deepfake research is growing and so is investment in companies that fight it

AI-generated content such as deepfakes is facing increasing scrutiny. Three new research resources – authored by search giant Google, identity…

 

Evolving biometrics standards back new ICAO passport requirements

A new standard for biometric passports from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is fast approaching. The passport standard is…

 

GSA prepares for potentially lucrative biometrics contracts under Alliant 3

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has released a request for proposals (RFP) for the Alliant 3 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract…

 

ICE wants better biometrics for cross-border operations

Last week, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an unclassified, law enforcement sensitive draft statement of work for an…

 

US Motor Carrier Agency looks to stop fraud, theft with Idemia IDV solution

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) issued a “limited source justification rationale” document to support…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events