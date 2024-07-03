Quantum Space Dynamics launches selfie biometrics app for Nigerian market

Nigeria-based Quantum Space Dynamics has introduced VerifyNG, an identity verification app using face biometrics to meet the demands of government agencies, financial institutions, healthcare providers, and businesses requiring security software in Nigeria.

The selfie biometrics app is designed to minimize onboarding times with its interface and verification process, and users can create online ID profiles for use by various organizations, according to the company website. The verification process is enhanced by algorithms and machine learning techniques, with the aim of improving accuracy and reliability and reducing the risk of fraud and unauthorized access.

Some features of the VerifyNG app include compatibility with existing systems and applications, accessibility on web and mobile platforms including iOS and Android, and the company claims robust data protection and privacy protections.

Chief Marketing Officer Morakinyo Omotosho tells Nigeria Communications Week that VerifyNG’s intuitive interface and streamlined verification process ensure a smooth and efficient user experience, while Hart adds that the app fosters a collaborative ecosystem, partnering with industry leaders and innovators to drive the development of cutting-edge biometric solutions.

The company plans for the app to be used for banks and financial services that require authentication methods, medical facilities needing secure patient verification, public sector entities requiring secure access control, as well as individuals interested in using the technology for security.

VerifyNG aims to tackle the various security challenges in Nigeria’s growing digital economy. One challenge the company notes is the recent implementation of a directive requiring a “post no debit” restriction on all bank accounts lacking a Bank Verification Number and National Identification Number by the Central Bank of Nigeria, effective April 2024.

