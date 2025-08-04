NIST face, iris biometric tests on hold for system upgrade, July FRTE results out

New NIST reports and leaderboard updates for face biometrics accuracy have been published, and facial recognition algorithms from Paravision have landed among the most accurate in the world for both authentication and identification.

The company submitted algorithms from its Gen 7 Face Recognition software to the latest editions of both the 1:1 and 1:N tracks of the Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE).

The 1:1 Verification update as of July 16 adds algorithms from India’s Matrix Comsec Pvt Ltd, and South Korea’s PNPSecure and Urielsoft Co. Ltd. New algorithms were submitted by Daon, Dermalog, Incode, Viante, Hyundai Motor Company and several others, along with Paravision.

QazSmartVision remains at the top of several categories for biometric accuracy, but Viante’s new entry leaped to first in Visa Yaw≥45 and second in all three other border scenarios.

Paravision ranks second in the Mugshot-Mugshot category, third in Visa Yaw≥45, and in the top ten in six of eight scenarios overall.

The 1:N Identification update from July 17 includes a debut from Identy and new algorithms from Idemia, Innovatrics, Hyundai Motor Company and two others. QazSmartVision still leads in results for five categories, while Innovatrics cracked the top five in two scenarios and the top ten in all others.

Paravision’s algorithm is among the five most accurate in the Mugshot-Mugshot (N=1.6 million), Visa-Border and Visa-Kiosk benchmarks, and the top ten in three others.

Overall, the company claims the best overall result across both tracks among all vendors from the Americas and Europe.

“These results reflect our dedication to pushing the limits of real-world identity performance,” says Paravision CEO Doug Aley. “To rank alongside the best globally while leading in transparency, accessibility, and trust is a direct outcome of our team’s focus on both innovation and mission impact.”

The company highlights error reductions from its Gen 6 Face Recognition to the new version from 6.9 percent in 1:1 Border-Kiosk comparisons to 66.6 percent in the 1:N Mugshot-Profile 90-degrees scenario.

NIST evaluations suspended for system upgrade

NIST has put its FRTE program on hold, along with the Face Assessment Technology Evaluation (FATE) and the Iris Exchange (IREX) program, as of Monday. All three biometrics testing programs will be closed until September 8, 2025, so NIST can update its computing infrastructure and implement new datasets.

