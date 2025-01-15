FB pixel

Paravision’s next generation algorithm cracks top 5 on NIST FRTE 1:N benchmark

| Joel R. McConvey
Facial recognition from San Francisco-based Paravision has landed in the global top 5 in the primary benchmark of the latest NIST Face Recognition Technology Evaluation (FRTE) 1:N test.

A release from the AI-assisted face biometrics company says its upcoming 7th Generation Face Recognition led in the key “visa-border” test scenario for the December 18 2024 benchmark, and that the company is one of five facial recognition vendors globally to achieve a top 10 ranking across all tested scenarios.

Set for official launch later this year, the firm’s Gen 7 FRT algorithm follows three previous submissions ranked in the top 30 on NIST’s 1:N Identification by Algorithm leaderboard. That makes Paravision one of only three biometrics vendors worldwide with four separate submissions ranked in the top 30.

Per the release, the company also maintained its distinction of being the number one ranked, most accurate vendor from the U.S. and Europe.

Charlie Rice, Paravision CTO, says the upcoming Gen 7 technology “reflects years of relentless focus on performance, accuracy, and innovation. Being consistently ranked as a leading vendor across scenarios and generations – and as the highest-ranked U.S. and European provide – underscores our ability to deliver technology that excels in both the present and future.”

Firms in the NIST top five yield few surprises. Kazakhstan-based developer QazSmartVision.AI occupies the pole position, with China’s Cloudwalk and Megvii and Japan’s NEC following, along with Paravision.

Joey Pritikin, Paravision’s chief product officer, says that “while NIST rankings are the gold standard of face recognition benchmarking, what really sets us apart is our consistent performance across a wide range of third-party evaluations, including the DHS S&T Biometric Technology Rally and other real-world assessments.”

“These results demonstrate not just our strength in controlled benchmarks, but also our ability to deliver reliable, high-performing solutions in diverse and demanding environments.”

