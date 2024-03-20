FB pixel

Paravision’s biometric age estimation released to expanding online safety market

| Chris Burt
Categories Age Verification  |  Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News
Paravision’s biometric age estimation released to expanding online safety market
 

Biometric age estimation from Paravision is now available to manage access to age restricted services in a privacy-preserving way, according to a company announcement.

The Age Estimation solution is developed with an approach prioritizing ethics, the company says, to address the needs of a growing range of businesses to apply reliable age assurance to their digital services. In addition to traditional age-restricted industries, legislation like the U.S. Kids Online Safety Act and the UK’s Online Safety Act propose and impose (respectively) new obligations for social media networks, gaming platforms and other online service providers.

The technology was developed in collaboration with Persona, and integrates with Paravision’s recently launched biometric Liveness and Deepfake Detection products to provide trust in age assurance.

“As online activities have become ubiquitous for adults and children alike, we’re proud to release a product that can meaningfully help protect children while enabling safe, fast, and private access for age-appropriate users,” says Paravision CPO Joey Pritikin. “Paravision Age Estimation not only helps to create safe and user-friendly online experiences but also helps partners meet compliance requirements and local laws while fighting multiple types of fraud.”

“Our solution is ethically trained on a proprietary dataset of hundreds of thousands of properly-consented images, ensuring broad race, gender, and diversity. It is designed to keep people safe while preserving their privacy,” says Paravision CTO Charlie Rice. “And it is developed with our partners in mind, enabling rock-solid performance in their production systems.”

Paravision Age Estimation is available as an SDK or in Docker-based packages for easy integration by new and ongoing clients.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Travel industry continues to invest in biometrics, showing 14% spend increase

Travel is becoming increasingly technologized and biometrics is a key part of the transformation, according to new data from Amadeus….

 

Presentation attack detection competition for ID cards coming to IJCB 2024

At the International Joint Conference of Biometrics (IJCB) 2024, the first competition on presentation attack detection (PAD) for ID cards,…

 

Facia 3D biometric liveness detection passes iBeta Level 2 PAD compliance test

3D liveness detection software from Facia has passed a Level 2 biometric presentation attack detection standard compliance test from iBeta….

 

Margins Group CEO advocates data harmonization for Ghana to curb duplication, ID fraud

The CEO of Margins Group, the company producing Ghana’s national ID card (Ghana Card), Moses Baiden, has emphasized the need…

 

Nigeria inaugurates committee to spearhead inclusive digital ID drive

A steering committee to man efforts within the framework of Nigeria’s Digital Identification for Development (Nigeria ID4D) project has been…

 

GSA names 8 identity proofing companies for $194.5M in Login.gov contracts

The General Services Administration has awarded eight blanket purchase agreements to identity proofing companies for its SSO portal Login.gov. The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events