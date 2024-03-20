Paravision’s biometric age estimation released to expanding online safety market

Biometric age estimation from Paravision is now available to manage access to age restricted services in a privacy-preserving way, according to a company announcement.

The Age Estimation solution is developed with an approach prioritizing ethics, the company says, to address the needs of a growing range of businesses to apply reliable age assurance to their digital services. In addition to traditional age-restricted industries, legislation like the U.S. Kids Online Safety Act and the UK’s Online Safety Act propose and impose (respectively) new obligations for social media networks, gaming platforms and other online service providers.

The technology was developed in collaboration with Persona, and integrates with Paravision’s recently launched biometric Liveness and Deepfake Detection products to provide trust in age assurance.

“As online activities have become ubiquitous for adults and children alike, we’re proud to release a product that can meaningfully help protect children while enabling safe, fast, and private access for age-appropriate users,” says Paravision CPO Joey Pritikin. “Paravision Age Estimation not only helps to create safe and user-friendly online experiences but also helps partners meet compliance requirements and local laws while fighting multiple types of fraud.”

“Our solution is ethically trained on a proprietary dataset of hundreds of thousands of properly-consented images, ensuring broad race, gender, and diversity. It is designed to keep people safe while preserving their privacy,” says Paravision CTO Charlie Rice. “And it is developed with our partners in mind, enabling rock-solid performance in their production systems.”

Paravision Age Estimation is available as an SDK or in Docker-based packages for easy integration by new and ongoing clients.

