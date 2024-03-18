FB pixel

Online-only processing of biometric IDs proposed in Israel

| Jim Nash
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Online-only processing of biometric IDs proposed in Israel
 

Certain Israel biometric IDs would be updatable online under a proposed law presented to that country’s national legislature this week.

Israel’s Interior Ministry is pushing a temporary measure that would allow the online renewal of biometric passports and IDs that have expired within the past six months or that will expire within the next year.

The bill, which is an answer to the daily uncertainty created by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, would limit the validity of the biometric IDs in question to a maximum of five years after they are approved, according to reporting by The Jerusalem Post.

The online authentication program itself would only last six months with the possibility for a six-month extension. Analysis of the program could lead to the introduction of a permanent law in Israel.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Scientists use biometrics, behavior analysis for drunk driver detection

Scientists at the University of Michigan have introduced a cost-effective hardware approach that leverages current technologies, incorporating cameras equipped with…

 

New One Login advisory group sparks amendment to UK data protection law

The advisory group formed to oversee work on the UK Government Digital Service’s One Login digital identity program and advise…

 

Political campaigns could lose more than donations if they don’t secure their data

The focus on dangers posed by AI for U.S. elections this year is understandable, but it might overshadow more mundane…

 

Biometrics pilots and protocol interoperability set up scale-ups

Partnerships making biometrics work across protocols and expanding pilot projects are common elements across many of the most-read articles on…

 

Worldcoin security audit shows safe biometrics handling, limited data collection

A security assessment by Trail of Bits says Worldcoin’s software for biometrics collection with its orb devices is sound from…

 

Yoti face biometrics ready for businesses facing age verification laws, says CEO

Age estimation and face matching are hot products for digital identity and biometrics providers. Governments are cracking down on unrestricted…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events