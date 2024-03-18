Online-only processing of biometric IDs proposed in Israel

Certain Israel biometric IDs would be updatable online under a proposed law presented to that country’s national legislature this week.

Israel’s Interior Ministry is pushing a temporary measure that would allow the online renewal of biometric passports and IDs that have expired within the past six months or that will expire within the next year.

The bill, which is an answer to the daily uncertainty created by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, would limit the validity of the biometric IDs in question to a maximum of five years after they are approved, according to reporting by The Jerusalem Post.

The online authentication program itself would only last six months with the possibility for a six-month extension. Analysis of the program could lead to the introduction of a permanent law in Israel.

