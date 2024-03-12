$50M venture fund raised for facial recognition, digital tools in Israel

Executives at an unmanned systems company in Israel say they have created a $50 million corporate venture capital fund to invest in facial recognition for use by the nation’s military.

The Israel Defense Fund, raised by the leaders of Titan Innovations, will look for investments in combat-proven software and hardware, including facial recognition and detection algorithms, analytics and cybersecurity.

Titan Innovations is an unmanned systems (drone) integrator.

It will focus on roles including command and control, border security and urban warfare, according to a company announcement. The announcement also notes Titan’s experience with the U.S. defense industry and identifies that country as a target market.

Israel has made significant changes to how biometric data held by the government is managed during its war against Hamas.

The U.S. military has also experimented with putting facial recognition into drones.

