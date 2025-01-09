NRF 2025: Corsight, Paravision, Diebold among biometrics providers staking retail claims

Step right up, folks: it’s time for Retail’s Big Show, NRF 2025 – the yearly conference showcasing technological innovation and other developments in the retail space, which this year include emerging use cases for facial intelligence and other biometric recognition tools.

Taking place in New York City from January 12-14, the event will host nearly 40,000 attendees, with 5000 brands represented. It represents a key opportunity for biometrics and digital ID providers, who continue to develop use cases for in-person payments, age assurance, loss prevention, virtual try on and more.

Numbers from Juniper Research show that in-store biometric transactions grew by 138 percent between 2023 and 2024, and predict that total transaction value for biometric in-store payments will hit $1.2 trillion in 2028. As biometric age assurance, cashless payments and data-driven customer relationships become the norm, biometric applications are taking a more central stage in retail innovation.

Corsight’s facial intelligence supports accurate visitor-to-buyer conversion rates

Among those on hand to exhibit technological wares is Corsight, which will showcase its facial recognition and facial intelligence capabilities. While the company has touted its tech’s ability to stem losses from so-called “sweethearting” and other types of retail theft, it also sees its offering as a value-added proposal for businesses on the marketing and operations front.

“Facial intelligence isn’t just for security anymore,” says Shay Poleg, North America sales director for Corsight. “It’s a powerful tool for retailers to gain deeper insights into customer behavior, streamline everyday retail processes and safeguard their assets.” In addition to queue management and safeguarding restricted areas, biometric technology can help determine accurate visitor-to-buyer conversion rates.

Corsight says facial intelligence is superior to existing customer counting methods such as pressure mats and infrared beam counters, which don’t account for unique visitors, repeat entries, staff movements and other anomalies.

“By distinguishing between new and returning customers and analyzing demographic data,” the company says, “retailers can better understand traffic patterns and make informed decisions.”

This is particularly useful in highly dynamic retail environments. Karla Lopez oversees Corsight’s operations in Latin America, where, she says, “facial intelligence is proving to be transformative.”

Corsight’s appearance at NRF 2025 will also feature a collaboration with physical security and retail analytics firm ISEG. The two companies will showcase “tools for advanced traffic analysis and segmentation that help retailers optimize performance.”

“ISEG’s BI platform leverages recognition capabilities to provide unique and segmented traffic analysis,” says Gabriel Lerner, CEO of ISEG, noting the partnership’s strengths. “We chose Corsight AI for its unmatched accuracy and reliability in crowded retail environments. Their technology consistently delivers precise insights, even under challenging real-world conditions, making it a cornerstone of our retail analytics platform.”

Paravision pitches in-store, online and staff management

Paravision is bringing its face biometrics, single-frame liveness detection and facial age estimation technology to the show to support seamless digital transactions and in-store payments. The company also notes the retail applications of its enterprise management tools in a LinkedIn post.

Diebold Nixdorf provides ‘shrink reduction’ product

Diebold Nixdorf is using biometrics to tackle the problem of shrinkage for French retail conglomerate Groupement Mousquetaires. Retail shrinkage, that is – losses that occur at self-checkouts when customers underscan, skip or stack items.

A release says that the firm’s AI-driven Vynamic Smart Vision I Shrink Reduction product will be integrated into self-service checkouts across Groupement Mousquetaires’ store locations. The tool analyzes customer behavior in real-time and sends alerts to attendants if it detects signs of petty thievery.

Deployments have already shown positive results. Erroneous transactions, a “major concern” for retailers, dropped from 3 percent to under 1 percent. Cashier interventions fell nearly 15 percent.

Matt Redwood, vice president, Retail Technology Solutions at Diebold Nixdorf, says the company’s “combined solution of hardware, software and service globally has been designed alongside retailers, keeping store staff, serviceability and customer experience in mind. It provides a range of actionable outputs that help the retailer combat shrink without alienating their customers.”

Diebold Nixdorf has also made recent moves into the age assurance market.

Biometrics and digital identity well represented at NRF 2025

A number of other firms from the biometrics ecosystem are making an appearance at NRF, with exhibitors ranging from massive payments firms to digital ID startups. Names familiar to biometrics observers include Accenture, Advantech, AWS, Chetu, Cognizant, Feitian, Fujitsu, G+D, Glory, Hanwha, ID.me, IDscan, Innovative Technology, J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, NXP, Telpo, Visa and Wink.

Visitors to the Big Show can also drop by the NRF 2025 Innovators Showcase, an “immersive and interactive” area of the expo with demos of cutting-edge technology. The slate features firms working in spatial AI, augmented reality, computer vision, digital real estate, mobile payments and more.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | Corsight | Diebold Nixdorf Technology | facial recognition | NRF | Paravision | retail biometrics | video surveillance