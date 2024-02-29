Biometrics providers see novel uses for facial recognition in healthcare and education

Through a new partnership with Latin American security provider ISEG, Corsight AI’s facial recognition technology has been deployed at three hospitals in Monterrey, Mexico run by the Auna Healthcare Network. A company release says Corsight AI’s Facial Intelligence system has been integrated at critical access points and sensitive areas monitored by ISEG’s extensive camera network, in order to enhance security and improve patient experience.

Corsight AI’s biometric facial recognition software can be configured to regulate access to restricted areas such as ICUs and pediatric care units, and to send security alerts to ISEG personnel if it identifies the faces or repetition patterns of individuals known to pose security threats. In combination with ISEG’s established security protocols, it strengthens overall hospital security infrastructure for staff and patients.

Having been recognized by NIST for its accuracy in suboptimal scenarios such as poor video quality, limited camera angles, distance, motion, facial coverage and disguises, Corsight AI is hoping the ISEG partnership leads to expanded opportunities for deployment in healthcare facilities and other industries across Latin America.

“Working with ISEG to integrate our Facial Intelligence platform into their security framework has been immensely rewarding,” says Karla M. López, LATAM sales manager for Corsight AI. “Together, we’re not only enhancing security but also advancing operational efficiency and customer service in the healthcare sector”

Gabriel Lerner, CEO of ISEG Corp., says the company “chose Corsight AI for its proven accuracy in real-world conditions and for its unbiased performance across gender, age, and ethnicity.”

Cyberlink partners with Logsafe for mobile facial recognition deployment

Taiwan’s CyberLink has announced that its FaceMe SDK has been integrated with Logsafe, a human resources management system (HRMS) provider based in Bengaluru, India. The AI and facial recognition engine will enable automation of check-in and check-out processes with contactless, cloud-based biometrics via mobile app. The intended result is secure, cost-effective streamlining of attendance management and administrative processes.

A press release says Logsafe based its selection on required compatibility with both Android and iOS, and support for offline facial recognition in the case of a disrupted connection – both of which Cyberlink’s FaceMe SDK provides.

One of Logsafe’s current use cases is in public schools, where facial recognition and anti-spoofing tools are used to take teacher and student attendance. Per the release, teachers can scan a group of 4-8 students’ faces using a tablet, and get real-time video facial recognition ID and verification in less than one second, noting attendance in the HRMS.

“It is exciting to see our facial recognition technology being used in new ways,” says Mei Guu, president of CyberLink Business Unit 2. “Not only is facial recognition used in access control, but with our partner Logsafe we are seeing a new and improved way to take classroom attendance and focus more time in the classroom on learning. It’s quite exciting!”

The company has previously licensed its algorithm to schools in Brazil.

The FaceMe SDK posted an accuracy rate of 99.83 percent in NIST’s latest FATE test for presentation attack detection, the top of its class.

