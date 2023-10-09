CyberLink unveils new facial recognition integrations for POS kiosks, video surveillance

CyberLink’s FaceMe facial recognition platform, which has been deployed across sectors from retail to banking and security, has signed a deal with U.S. and Canadian point-of-sale (POS) kiosk provider Terminology, Inc.

According to a news post on Cyberlink’s website, FaceMe integration into Terminology’s POS terminals will allow fintechs, banks, digital wallets, biometric POS terminals and other clients to access the faster enrollment, age verification and customer experiences that the Taiwanese firm’s AI and facial recognition technology brings to the table.

Among potential applications, the release lists biometric data collection and insights for casinos, wineries, governments, retailers, hospitality providers, and providers of regulated products such as alcohol, cannabis and firearms.

Anthony Ribas, the CEO of Terminology, says the agreement shows that the two companies “have begun proactive initiatives to modernize payments with the use of biometric check-in and check-out integrations with products and service partners utilizing data over sound and proximity modalities to enhance industry sectors ahead of this trending curve.”

Hanwha Vision’s Wisenet WAVE VMS gets facial recognition upgrade

FaceMe Security is also making its way into Hanwha Vision’s Wisenet WAVE Video Management System (VMS), an analytics-enabled scalable platform for recording, monitoring and managing video surveillance from Hanwha cameras. A news item published on Yahoo Finance says that, in adding CyberLink’s AI facial recognition engine to Wisenet WAVE, Hanwha Vision allows users to upgrade existing security and access control infrastructure with features such as real-time alerts and optimized facial search, plus a True Acceptance Rate of 99.83 percent in the most recent NIST FRVT 1:1 test and iBeta Level 2 certification for liveness detection tests to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 presentation attack detection standard.

Doctor Jau Huang, the Chairman and CEO of CyberLink, says CyberLink “is excited to integrate with Hanwha Vision, providing their Wisenet WAVE VMS users with access to AI facial recognition. We are also looking forward to seeing how additional users integrate the full capabilities of FaceMe Security,” for “the enhancement of surveillance capabilities in finding missing or lost people faster, tracking persons of interest and overall security.”

Hanwha Vision (previously Hanwha Techwin) is the U.S. subsidiary of South Korea’s Hanwha Corporation. CyberLink recently received certification from the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA), positioning the company for growth in South Korea’s biometrics and facial recognition market.

Article Topics

age verification | biometrics | CyberLink | facial recognition | Hanwha | identity verification | surveillance