CyberLink’s facial recognition receives South Korean cybersecurity certification

CyberLink, the company that has been putting facial recognition into companion robots, has a new certificate that will help it capture the South Korean market.

The Taiwanese company has achieved a certification for its FaceMe software, issued by the country’s state cybersecurity organization, the Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA).

The new certification is a fresh addition to the company’s test scores. CyberLink says it achieved a True Acceptance Rate (TAR) of 99.83 percent in the most recent NIST FRVT 1:1 test in March this year. It also passed iBeta Level 2-compliant liveness detection tests to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 presentation attack detection (PAD) standard.

During the KISA certification, conducted by K-NBTC (National Biometric Testing Center), FaceMe achieved 100 percent accuracy with zero percent equal error rate (EER) under variables such as different lighting conditions, facial expressions, face angles and accessories, the company said in a release.

“FaceMe’s recent KISA certification demonstrates CyberLink’s commitment to ensuring international security requirement compliance,” says the company’s CEO, Jau Huang.

CyberLink has been targeting the security and access control fields, but it is also going after the financial services and retail industries.

In Japan, the company has helped the CAC Corporation introduce facial recognition checkouts in its unmanned Ministop Pocket stores. Payments can be completed in 3 seconds, according to the firm. Back in July, CyberLink announced it would provide its facial recognition tech to U.S.-based retail point-of-sale technology maker Simpello.

The firm is also helping Taiwanese insurance company Yuanta Life introduce Know Your Customer (KYC) and identity verification for its customers. CyberLink’s FaceMe eKYC technology was integrated with Kdan’s e-signature technology in June.

