CyberLink announces integrations with e-signature provider and MediaTek’s IoT platform

Facial recognition firm CyberLink is set to collaborate with digital signature solutions provider Kdan Mobile Software.

The collaboration will see CyberLink’s FaceMe eKYC solution and Kdan’s e-signature solution, DottedSign, integrated for the purposes of identity verification, which the firms say will strengthen anti-fraud capabilities during the signing process.

The latest announcement, according to the companies, paves the way for further partnerships later down the road between the two.

But that is not the only recent announcement from CyberLink; its FaceMe facial recognition engine has been integrated with MediaTek’s Genio 700 smart IoT platform.

The Genio 700 is a system-on-chip (SoC) system that provides CPU, GPU, and AI modules, for smart homes, smart retail, and industrial IoT devices.

The company claims that the new hardware integration will provide increases in performance of 6.5X, with a 24 percent reduction in CPU usage in comparison to running FaceMe exclusively via APU Hardware and CPU processing.

MediaTek claims Genio 700 increases the number of image frames that can be processed per second, and its platform can also support real-time AI facial recognition from multiple simultaneous video streams, for scenarios use cases such as smart retail, and access control.

MediaTek and CyberLink have been collaborating for quite some time, the company first announced its software would be available for the MediaTek chip back in October 2020.

The news comes after CyberLink’s facial recognition solution was certified by the FIDO Alliance in December 2022, which certified that its face biometric engine FaceMe Universal Authentication conforms to its Universal Authentication Framework level one standard.

Article Topics

biometrics | CyberLink | electronic-signature | facial recognition | Kdan Mobile Software | MediaTek