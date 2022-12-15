CyberLink’s face biometrics gets FIDO certified, Aware receives SOC 2

Taiwan-based facial recognition software maker CyberLink has announced that its face biometrics engine FaceMe is now certified for the FIDO Alliance’s Universal Authentication Framework level one standard.

Compliance with FIDO Alliance UAF Level 1signifies that FaceMe security and interoperability protocols meet the financial services industry’s strict security requirements for banking, securities, insurance and electronic payments applications, among others.

“Going forward,” the company announced on LinkedIn, “FaceMe partners will be able to develop websites and apps that enjoy the recognized security and wide interoperability that being FIDO certified ensures.”

More specifically, these requirements cover several online interactions, ranging from basic content access to transaction enablement, and include the use of multi-factor authentication (MFA) rather than traditional password login.

Commenting on the news, CyberLink confirmed its eKYC solution FaceMe Fintech is now also FIDO-certified.

The company also said it would continue to seek opportunities to improve its solutions and submit them to the leading certification programs.

“Being FIDO certified also means more businesses and customers will benefit from the flexibility, world-beating biometrically verified accuracy and 100 percent anti-spoofing qualities that the FaceMe engine provides.”

The company’s presentation attack detection technology was also found compliant with international standards in testing by iBeta in late-2021.

CyberLink officially joined the FIDO Alliance in April this year. More recently, the company unveiled a series of integrations with independent software company CAC, MediaTek AIoT platform Genio and ASUS.

Aware’s biometric data protection meets SOC 2 standards

Another biometrics provider receiving security certifications this week is Aware, which announced its cloud-based adaptive authentication platform is now SOC (System and Organization Control) 2 Type I compliant.

Aware was certified by Atlanta-based certified public accountant (CPA) and business advisory firm Aprio. The company said the certification ascertains that the controls in use by Aware are appropriately designed and enforced.

“Every day, AwareID handles and processes highly sensitive biometric data. This requires us to implement extremely thorough information security controls addressing all of the SOC 2 trust service principles,” comments Aware CTO Mohamed Lazzouni.

“Compliance with SOC 2 requirements indicates that we maintain an extremely high level of information security, which clearly benefits both Aware and AwareID customers as they venture into biometric authentication.”

The SOC 2 is a voluntary security framework created by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPAs) that defines how organizations should protect customer data from various vulnerabilities, including unauthorized access and security incidents.

Other biometric companies obtaining SOC 2 certification this year include InnoValor and Clearview AI.

