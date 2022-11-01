Aware introduces pre-configured cloud MFA and multimodal biometrics platform

Massachusetts-based Aware has officially unveiled a new low-code platform for identity verification with multi-factor authentication (MFA) and multimodal biometrics.

AwareID is pre-configured for the most common use cases and aims to help organizations improve their security posture while also enhancing the end-user experience, the company says in an announcement. The platform’s website positions it as an adaptive authentication platform for workforce management, financial services, and access control applications. It also claims that organizations can use AwareID to onboard employees four times faster than previously at half the cost for authentication.

“We know that the increased frequency of data breaches, the rising rate of fraud and the introduction of government regulations and mandates have driven organizations from all industries to look for security solutions that promise protection,” explains Aware CEO Bob Eckel.

According to the executive, who recently discussed ‘human authentication’ in a guest post on Biometric Update, the main problem with security is that firms have several products from various providers that all need to be technically integrated and multi-sourced to make a complete offering.

“This sourcing and integration take time, money and advanced technical knowledge—thus preventing any organizations that don’t have those resources available from deploying the level of security they need,” Eckel adds. “With AwareID, we’re making the latest next-generation authentication available to the masses.”

Merging machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and multimodal biometrics, the platform can also protect identities against newly-emerging attack vectors. It is also scalable to continue to adapt to enterprise needs.

The new solution comes days after Aware reported Q3 revenues of $3 million and increased its recurring revenue by $0.3 million compared to the first three quarters of 2021.

