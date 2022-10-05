Face biometrics from CyberLink integrated with ASUS Mini PCs for access control security

A pair of ASUS Mini PCs will come preloaded with face biometrics from CyberLink through an integration of the FaceMe Security solution for access control by home or small business users.

The ASUS Mini PC PN63-S1 and ExpertCenter PN64 business device series will come with the option to use CyberLink’s facial recognition engine. The Mini PCs feature Intel Iris Xe iGPUs to accelerate facial recognition processing. This enables the computers to monitor up to four cameras at the same time, with throughput of up to 1,530 per hour.

Traditionally, security controls based on face biometrics have been designed for enterprises and large companies, and required GPUs and dedicated servers to process user data, according to the announcement.

“We have seen a widespread demand for facial recognition driven access control in both office and residential environments,” comments Dr. Jau Huang, chairman and CEO of CyberLink. “The cooperation between CyberLink and ASUS satisfies users’ desire for accurate facial recognition-based security. Moreover, the combination of the processing power and compactness of ASUS Mini PCs means our collaborative solution is easy to deploy in a wide range of environments. Thanks to this partnership with ASUS and others, we see CyberLink’s facial recognition technology continuing to expand and innovate in the smart security market.”

The global market for mini PCs is expected to increase by more than $19 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to a recently released forecast from Technavio.

CyberLink’s FaceMe was also recently integrated into a biometric payment system by software developer CAC.

