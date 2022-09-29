CyberLink integrates face biometrics in CAC payment system

Facial recognition expert CyberLink has entered a new collaboration with independent software company CAC.

The move saw the integration of CyberLink’s artificial intelligence (AI) face biometrics engine, FaceMe, into CAC’s facial recognition payment system.

As a result of the collaboration, the unmanned convenience store ‘Ministop Pocket,’ already operational within CAC’s headquarters and counting 1,100 employees, has been utilizing face recognition in their point of sale (POS) terminal since February 2022.

After scanning items, employees follow the payment flow on the POS screen and use their faces to purchase items without needing cards or cash. The cost of the items is then deducted from their next paycheck.

According to Jau Huang, chairman and CEO of CyberLink, employees have welcomed the payment system, but CAC’s Ministop Pocket also served as a demonstration store for additional projects in the future.

“By incorporating facial recognition into CAC’s POS terminals, their employees can now effortlessly pay for items within their Ministop Pocket, even if they forget their wallet at their desk,” Huang says.

“The scalability and flexibility of CyberLink’s FaceMe also allow for future incorporation of additional analytical functionality, such as emotion analysis, to enhance employee wellness programs.”

The announcement comes weeks after FaceMe was also integrated into MediaTek’s AIoT platform Genio.

