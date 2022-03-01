InnoValor, Clearview AI SOC 2 cybersecurity certifications boost data privacy assurance

Mobile ID and biometrics orchestrator InnoValor and facial recognition firm Clearview AI have each announced they completed the Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) certification requirements, validating their cybersecurity credentials.

SOC 2 is an auditing procedure developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that determines how closely an entity adheres to customer data security and management on principles of: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

In a press release, InnoValor says independent audit firm Crowe FST Audit Ltd Hungary assessed their controls in accordance with SOC 2. InnoValor also was certified simultaneously with the eIDAS, ISO27001 and ISO 27701 in an audit performed by TUV Trust IT. The Dutch company says the certificates assure customers of the protection of digital identity data that its ReadID software product offers its users.

“ReadID disrupts the remote identification industry, which still largely relies on unreliable OCR and video identification technologies,” says Maarten Wegdam, CEO and co-founder of InnoValor. “Our SOC2 assessment together with our earlier eIDAS certifications proves an unequalled trustworthiness of both our ReadID technology and the company throughout our processes.”

It is the latest security certificate earned by InnoValor and ReadID. In March 2021, the company received three certificates for ReadID.

For Clearview AI, the New York-based biometrics company says its SOC 2 audit was conducted by BARR Advisory.

Hoan Ton-That, co-founder and CEO of Clearview AI, comments, “Clearview AI continues to achieve the highest level of third-party verifications for our data security, cybersecurity and internal security policies and procedures, which is gratifying because we hold ourselves to the highest standards. This SOC 2 examination clearly demonstrates we have the appropriate controls to ensure the security and accurate processing of the data entrusted to us by our clients in law enforcement.”

Recently, Clearview AI’s method of altering images for training data to fuel its facial recognition algorithm was revealed in a patent filing, and the company pitched a possible future expansion into access control applications.

