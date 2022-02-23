Clearview AI, Trust Stamp add biometrics research leaders amid patent pushes

Clearview AI has filed a patent application to protect its method of fast and low-cost face biometric algorithm training, co-authored by Terence Liu, who has been revealed as the company’s vice president of research.

An interview with CEO Hoan Ton-That by Reuters recounts how Liu, who advanced Clearview’s prototype with Ton-That in the company’s early days, left his senior software engineer position at Bloomberg LP to rejoin the facial recognition provider.

The patent describes a method of using artificial intelligence to manipulate images by adding glasses, masks and other occlusions to images used in biometric algorithm training. Ton-That says the company uses 70 million online photos for facial recognition training.

Ton-That says that biometric processing costs per face have been reduced by 95 percent by Clearview’s development efforts, which include two new database technologies.

Clearview also intends to add five engineers to its currently 12-strong team, among 18 intended hires this coming year.

Trust Stamp appoints prominent biometrics engineer as Malta research director

Trust Stamp has filed multiple patent applications in early-2022, according to a paid promotional report from ProactiveInvestors, which also reveals that University of Malta Associate Professor Reuben Farrugia, a twenty-year veteran of the biometrics industry, has been appointed the company’s Malta research director.

Farrugia is an international recognized biometrics expert, who boasts over 70 peer-reviewed publications in international journals, the company says. He is Malta’s national contact for the European Association for Biometrics (EAB), and current IEEE senior member, after previously serving as General Chair of the IEEE’s International Workshop on Biometrics and Forensics.

“Trust Stamp has established a strong research-oriented science team with experts in artificial intelligence, cryptography, and biometrics, whose global backgrounds and diverse experience have driven innovation as the basis for the Company’s rapid success over the last six years.”

Trust Stamp also recently secured funding to support the development of its QR Code for medical records from Malta Enterprise, shortly after appointing Josh Allen as head of its Malta and Rwanda subsidiaries.

Article Topics

appointments | biometrics | biometrics research | Clearview AI | facial recognition | patents | research and development | Trust Stamp