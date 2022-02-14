Trust Stamp secures funding for QR code medical records with biometric security

Malta Enterprise has committed funding to support the development of Trust Stamp’s Medical-Record QR Code, which will implement the company’s Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token for secure biometric access control.

The amount of support committed was not disclosed in the announcement.

Trust Stamp unveiled its biometrics-backed Medical-Record QR Code when it was entered in the Hague Innovators Challenge 2021.

“Existing certificate programs have been designed and implemented in reaction to the immediate and unprecedented needs created by the pandemic,” explains Trust Stamp Malta Chief Executive Officer Josh Allen. “This project is directed to the development of a next-generation digital health certificate that will complement all existing and future certificates and extend their functionality while placing the individual in control of their data.”

The company recently received approval for a U.S. patent on its passive biometric liveness detection for IT2 tokens.

“This privacy-first approach to secure identity verification and data storage will enable users to control their own data and offers tremendous capabilities that include not just access to centralized medical data but also the potential for portable medical records that can be accessed offline for use in geographies or situations where online access is impractical,” says Trust Stamp Chief Innovation Officer Raman Narayanswamy.

The advantages of and technique behind the IT2 were explained by Trust Stamp CSO Dr. Norman Poh in an EAB webinar last year.

