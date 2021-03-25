Trust Stamp enters Hague Innovators Challenge with biometric medical QR Code technology

Company named one of eight finalists

Trust Stamp has entered the ImpactCity’s Hague Innovators Challenge 2021 as a finalist, with its biometrics applied to securing personal medical data.

The Challenge is an international program designed to recognize innovative ideas for global issues. Trust Stamp has been selected as a finalist thanks to its Medical QR Code (MQRC) technology, alongside seven other companies drawn from a field of more than 60 applicants.

The MQRC system is built on Trust Stamp’s Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token (IT2) technology, which uses biometrics to enable user-controlled access, maintenance, and sharing of protected personal health information via QR codes.

“By combining touchless biometric verification with data-protection and portability solutions that prioritize individual needs for privacy and accessibility when managing health information, we can deliver an efficient, secure, and trusted data management framework that underpins a robust healthcare ecosystem,” said Melissa Salyk-Virk, vice president for Transnational Projects at Trust Stamp.

Through its MQRC solution, Trust Stamp aims to promote access to quality essential health services, as well as effective, and affordable medicines and vaccines.

“The COVID-19 pandemic highlights opportunities to transform healthcare by leveraging accessible, patient-centric technologies,” Salyk-Virk added.

This, in turn, will unlock the benefits of efficient access and secure sharing of medical information with biometrics, and improve the potential for public health initiatives to create lasting impact.

The announcement follows the launch of a $5 million funding round by the company earlier this month, aimed at strengthening its sales and marketing efforts and accelerating the productization of its secure digital identity IP.

It is not the first time Trust Stamp participates in an event organized by the Hague Humanity Hub team. In early 2020, the company partnered with Accenture’s Netherlands-based Blue Tulip Awards program and was named Top Finance Innovation.

Now, three startups will be announced as winners of the ImpactCity’s Hague Innovators Challenge 2021 in May.

They will receive respectively a public prize of €5,000 (US$5,900) for third place, a pre-startup price of €10,000 ($11,800) for second, and a startup prize of €25,000 ($29,500) for first.

