Trust Stamp taps Josh Allen as CEO of strategic Malta, Rwanda branches

Trust Stamp appoints Joshua Allen as the CEO of the biometrics company’s Malta and Rwanda subsidiaries.

The company’s Malta branch is said to be its “largest innovation hub with ongoing advancement of European operations.” The Malta hub was described as a “base for our public-benefit subsidiary ‘AiiD’ to work with NGO’s and governments throughout Africa” and a home for its expanded R&D team, according to Trust Stamp CEO Gareth N. Genner in June 2020.

Genner comments that Trust Stamp’s Rwanda branch is projected as the company’s largest growth area, and is hosting a Rwanda hackathon in the first half of 2022 to provide Trust Stamp’s biometric and digital identity solutions to African fintech and health tech organizations seeking ideas to secure identity and data tokenization technology to improve business and community outcomes.

Allen joined as the company’s executive vice president for strategic investments, mergers, and acquisitions in late 2020, and has served as an executive director to its board since January 2021. He is described as having 20 years of experience in private equity, venture capital, and non-profit management.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Trust Stamp’s story in this new way and look forward to working with two exceptional teams to achieve our company-wide goals as CEO of Trust Stamp Malta Limited and Trust Stamp Rwanda Limited,” says Allen.

“With a multifaceted understanding of Trust Stamp and proven approach to leadership, we look forward to Josh’s continued contribution to enterprise-wide growth in a new capacity for both operations,” says CEO Gareth N. Genner.

Allen adds, “Establishing a physical presence in Africa supported by the quality talent we have attracted in Kigali was a highlight of 2021 and reflects our long-standing commitment to universal financial inclusion.”

The addition to Trust Stamp’s executive leadership follows its Nasdaq listing earlier in February and raising US$8.84 million in funding in January 2022.

