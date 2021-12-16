Trust Stamp strengthens Africa team to deliver tokenized biometrics

Trust Stamp says it is adding more personnel to beef up its Africa presence in Rwanda as it looks forward to making the most out of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The company created its Africa subsidiary this year, and says in a company announcement it wants to double the 12-person team that it currently has in its Rwanda office with the goal of speeding up the putting in place of a unique Africa-centric, tokenized biometric solution that will facilitate digital and in-person business transactions across the continent.

Chief Innovation Officer Raman Narayanswamy said the move highlights Trust Stamp’s desire to offer technologies that promote inclusion, and to expand its partnerships with African institutions.

“Trust Stamp is committed to delivering equitable, accessible, and secure identity technologies that power inclusion for all races and ethnologies, while prioritizing privacy, equity, and security, and respecting cultural practices. AfCFTA connects 1.3 billion people across 55 countries, but there is a pressing need to refine legacy biometric authentication tools to serve the diverse population of Africa equitably,” says Narayanswamy.

“We intend to do that in partnership with African institutions, and to protect the data generated by those tools by adding a secure tokenization layer. To that end, we have already agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding with a leading university in Rwanda, and we are inviting additional cooperators from the government, academic, and private sectors,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Trust Stamp notes in the announcement that its Chief Science Officer Dr. Norman Poh was among the identity experts from around the world who, on December 15 2021, participated in the third and final session of ID4Africa‘s webinar series dubbed ‘The Dark Side of Identity: Mitigating the Risks.’

During the Livecast, Poh talked about innovations in data tokenization that enable privacy-preserving biometrics, focusing on implementations of Trust Stamp’s Irreversibly Transformed Identity Tokens (IT2), including biometric cryptosystems and large-scale identity authentication and deduplication in low-resource environments.

Trust Stamp also added two members to its board of directors last month.

