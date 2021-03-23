InnoValor biometrics partners get compliance assurance with ID-scanning certifications

ReadID helps clients with KYC, AML, and PSD2

Mobile digital ID and NFC provider InnoValor earned three new certifications for its ReadID verification solution, which is often integrated into biometric systems. The company announced ISO/IEC 27701 certification of its privacy management practices, as well as the eIDAS module for Qualified Trust Service Providers that certifies digital signature providers. In addition to this, the company’s assurance level was also rated High by the eIDAS electronic identification certificate.

InnoValor’s certifications are also tested and confirmed by TÜV, an accredited auditor serving Germany and Austria. The new certifications reduce the audit responsibilities of Innovalor’s clients, the company says. They also mean that InnoValor clients using the ReadID solution can more easily comply with KYC, AML, and PSD2 regulations.

The NFC-scanning technololgy provided by Innovalor is deployed in a number of biometric solutions, such as GBG’s IDScan and the UK Home Office’s Brexit immigration app.

“In both banking and digital signatures, the cruciality of proof of security is increasingly more evident. Distinguishing between disrupting yet mature technologies, such as ReadID, and immature new technologies that can introduce important risks in vital processes is not that easy,” noted InnoValor Compliance Officer Bob Hulsebosch, CISSP. “Our module certifications prove that customers can rely on our identity verification technology as an important component in their solutions.”

“ReadID disrupts the remote identification industry, which still largely relies on OCR and video identification technologies,” said ReadID CEO Maarten Wegdam. “Our new certification proves an unequalled trustworthiness of both our technology and ourselves as a company at the highest level of identity verification: qualified digital signatures and eIDAS eID High. This is a gamechanger for us and helps us scale out business further by reducing audit overhead.”

Article Topics

biometrics | certification | data protection | digital identity | identity verification | Innovalor | KYC | privacy | standards | testing