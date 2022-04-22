CyberLink joins FIDO, integrates FaceMe facial recognition with AXIS VMS

AI, tracking and facial recognition specialist CyberLink has joined the FIDO Alliance which seeks to improve interoperability for authentication devices worldwide. The Taiwanese firm has also updated its FaceMe Security facial recognition software to integrate with AXIS Communications’ security cameras and systems.

CyberLink considers itself to be well placed to help the FIDO Alliance promote the adoption of biometric technologies as a more secure and convenient way to authenticate people than those already in use. The FIDO Alliance promotes a passwordless future.

“We are excited to welcome our newest Associate Member CyberLink,” comments Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance.

“The FIDO vision of universal strong authentication promises better security, enhanced privacy, more commerce and expansion of services throughout digital industries. CyberLink’s addition to our Alliance supports our industry goal to make user authentication easier and safer for all parties.”

“As privacy and protection are increasingly critical imperatives of our society’s reliance on technology in every facet of life, users deserve stronger yet more intuitive authentication methods,” comments Dr. Jau Huang, CEO of CyberLink.

“I have no doubt that CyberLink’s biometrics authentication expertise, cemented through FaceMe, our facial recognition technology, will benefit the FIDO Alliance in establishing and providing safer authentication methods for end-users.”

AXIS Communications adds FaceMe facial recognition capabilities

The collaboration sees AXIS Camera Station video management software acquire more sophisticated facial recognition functionality for security and access use.

AXIS users can now layer person-of-interest detection, group tagging and management, and visitor summaries on top of existing IP surveillance configurations.

AXIS Communications is a leader in security solutions and AXIS Camera Station is billed as its easy-to-use, highly automated VMS platform, meaning the facial recognition capabilities from FaceMe could soon be in widespread use.

FaceMe recently achieved an almost perfect score in iBeta’s presentation attack detection (PAD), earning it a Level 2 compliance confirmation.

Article Topics

authentication | AXIS Communications | biometrics | CyberLink | facial recognition | FIDO Alliance | video surveillance