Cloud, face biometrics investments for physical access control on the rise

New applications and cloud connectivity are being added to physical access control systems across the world, including those relying on biometric authentication, at an accelerated rate, according to a new report on the sector.

A survey from Genetec shows that companies buying, managing or installing physical security technologies are planning to invest in different types of products in 2024.

More than 30 percent of companies plan to invest in access control and cybersecurity-related tools. Between 20 and 30 percent are enhancing their security with video surveillance, asset and people tracking software and incident management solutions. Facial recognition, intrusion detection, digital evidence management and visitor management are the solutions chosen by 15 to 20 percent of the surveyed firms.

As a security software company, Genetec surveyed over 5,500 respondents covering all geographical regions. Respondents included installers, manufacturers and consultants working on physical security as well as end users.

The survey revealed other trends, including the rise of investment into cloud technology. In 2023, 44 percent of end users said that over a quarter of their physical security environments are cloud or hybrid cloud. The figure represents a rise from 2022 when only 24 percent said the same.

The trend is significant as the cloud allows for more AI-driven applications. Over 20 percent of end users say that their organization is already integrating machine learning AI or large language models (LLMs) in physical security.

Despite these developments, the physical security industry is still facing challenges including rising cyber threats, supply chain constraints and human resource issues brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

BioConnect and Panpan launch new products

The rise of physical access control is also spurring companies to develop new solutions.

Canadian biometric authentication and security company BioConnect has introduced a monthly subscription-based package designed to secure physical access points. The Trusted Identity Service includes a smartphone-sized device that can be placed at entrances to buildings and a facial authentication software platform.

The product doesn’t require enrollment. The BioConnect team connects the company’s profile photos provided by HR or an existing physical access control system.

Another offering comes from Pan Pan, a Chinese high-security doors manufacturer owned by the Assa Abloy Group. The Blade Star smart door uses face and fingerprint biometrics for unlocking. The door also integrates two screens that allow for visitor screening and even leaving voice messages.

Article Topics

