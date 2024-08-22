Corsight AI showcases facial recognition for new gaming law at Security Exhibition

The International Convention Centre (ICC) Security Exhibition has opened in Sydney. This year, it places particular focus on facial recognition technologies that can support a new mandate from the Australian government, which says gambling venues of any size must actively monitor for and identify individuals who have self-excluded from gambling activities.

A release from Corsight AI, which is participating in the ICC Security Exhibition, notes that even small establishments, such as pubs that house a poker machine, will need robust digital identification capabilities to ensure compliance with the “assertive” approach. These could include facial recognition, which has support from government and industry – but which can be tricky in dimly lit gambling dens.

“Facial recognition from security cameras in real-world conditions, such as low light or smoke, is a challenge that very few technology providers can successfully address,” says Sean Borg, managing director for Oceania at Corsight AI. He notes that the company’s technology is designed to overcome hurdles like these, providing reliable face identification in challenging conditions. The firm recently deployed its facial recognition security system at Mall of America in Minnesota.

First staged in 1985, the Security Exhibition and Conference will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2025.

Article Topics

Australia | biometric identification | biometrics | Corsight | facial recognition | gambling