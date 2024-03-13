RecFaces live facial recognition used for security during 2024 Brazilian Carnival

Cameras using Id-Guard from RecFaces, a Dubai-based facial recognition software developer, were used to secure Brazil Carnival 2024, according to a company release.

The cameras were used at mobile control checkpoints. ID-Guard’s real-time biometric identification would immediately notify security if barred individuals were present in the audience. RecFaces notes the importance of both speed and accuracy of threat detection alerts to the use case.

“We are proud to say that our solution has once again performed exceptionally well in supporting security services during a mass outdoor event even under complex conditions of low light, high traffic, masked visitors and crowds,” says RecFaces business development director for the LATAM region, Maria Kazhuro.

“Confidence in the quality of our facial recognition solutions allows us to look forward,to the future with optimism and meet the demands of the most discerning customers,” she continues.

Id-Guard was also permanently implemented in the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador at the end of 2023.

