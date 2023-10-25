RecFaces deploys biometric access system for El Salvadoran government building

Dubai-based RecFaces has moved from the pilot stage to permanent installation of its biometric Id-Guard software in the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, says a company release.

Id-Guard will provide facial recognition monitoring entry of the stately blue-and-white building in the capital, San Salvador. The software compares recorded biometric data to an archive for identification in under 10 seconds, and sends threat alerts in real time.

Per the release, Id-Guard can be installed on a ready-made video surveillance system within minutes, with implementation taking a few days. RecFaces is also offering remote configuration of the software and online training to the integrating partner, NordicTech.

The company says the main use cases for Id-Guard in government are list control, visitor tracking and archive search, and that in El Salvador’s case “the software functionality is involved almost 100 percent, which is rare for complex technical solutions.” It also has a previous deployment for state institutions in Saudi Arabia and Dubai.

“Government entities choose ready-made software products specifically due to ease of implementation and use, security and absence of failures. This is especially applied to innovative areas related to security and software for working with personal data, such as facial biometrics,” says Maria Kazhuro, Business Development Manager in LATAM, RecFaces.

RecFaces off-the-shelf software packages also help increase the efficiency of Video Surveillance Management Systems (VMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) security, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and time tracking systems. Earlier this year, they made their facial recognition system available on the Linux operating system.

access control | biometric identification | biometrics | El Salvador | facial recognition | RecFaces | video surveillance