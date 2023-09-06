Corsight partnership facilitates compliant, ethical facial recognition implementation

Corsight AI has announced it has partnered with AI consultant Anekanta AI and data privacy consultant Advent IM to develop FaceComply, a multidisciplinary comprehensive service for organizations to implement compliant, ethical facial recognition. The basic service is for free in order to encourage the widespread adoption of ethical and compliant facial recognition technology.

The face biometrics service combines AI, risk management, data protection, and cybersecurity. It helps organizations proactively stay ahead of evolving privacy laws and regulation and make informed decisions on compliance, according to a company announcement.

FaceComply also identifies and mitigates risks for organizations in real time and provides advice tailored to different industries and intended uses of facial recognition technology.

This ensures effortless adherence to stringent requirements such as the EU General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and emerging international laws,” says Tony Porter, chief privacy officer of Corsight AI and former UK Surveillance Camera Commissioner. “Moreover, our seasoned experts offer a Privacy Focus, providing clients with expert guidance to navigate the intricate landscape of facial recognition technology and privacy regulations. This empowers informed decision-making and sound practices.”

Upon registration, organizations will receive part of Corsight’s Privacy Manual which identifies key elements to consider for privacy compliance as well as a free demo of Fortify, its privacy-compliant facial recognition platform. They will also receive a summary report on project risks, impacts, and required mitigations from Anekanta AI and a video on facial recognition software deployment from Advent IM.

“The path toward responsible technological progress requires a comprehensive understanding of potential impacts and risks,” says Pauline Norstrom, CEO of Anekanta AI. “FaceComply represents a milestone in our commitment to equip organizations with the knowledge and tools they need to adopt facial recognition technology in an operationalised ethical manner in their specific industry and geography.”

Article Topics

AI | Corsight | data protection | FaceComply | facial recognition