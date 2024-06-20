Corsight, Segdboa supply facial recognition to São Paulo military police

Corsight AI has partnered with Segdboa to provide the São Paulo Military Police with advanced facial recognition technology, with the aim of bolstering public safety. The collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of the police force through the implementation of Corsight AI’s facial intelligence platform.

The biometrics initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize the security infrastructure across São Paulo. Segdboa, a comprehensive security solutions provider, has been instrumental in integrating this technology at various battalions within the metropolitan area.

The 14th Battalion in Osasco is one of the first to benefit from this collaboration, according to the announcement. The security system installed includes Corsight AI’s facial intelligence platform, which the company boasts of its accuracy and unbiased performance across different demographics. Additionally, the system incorporates Digifort’s video management system and license plate recognition, IP Extreme’s video analytics for detecting various threats, and Dahua‘s surveillance equipment, such as cameras, video walls, and touch screen TVs.

The Captain who coordinates activities at the 14th Battalion, emphasizes the importance of this technological upgrade “to enhance public safety in Osasco and beyond.” He says it will allow military police to “respond more quickly and effectively to potential threats.”

As part of a public-private partnership (PPP), Segdboa has donated fully-equipped monitoring rooms to each battalion, designed with security technology to enable real-time monitoring and rapid response to incidents. In addition to this, surveillance poles with cameras have been installed in strategic locations, including shopping centers, condominiums, bridges, and parks, in a bid to ensure coverage and immediate alerting of the military police forces.

Roberto Rocha, CEO of Segdboa, highlights the significance of the partnership. “Our goal is to create a safer environment for everyone by integrating the best technology available with the dedicated efforts of our police forces. We chose Corsight AI’s technology for its proven accuracy in real-world conditions and its unbiased performance across gender and ethnicity.”

To date, Segdboa has equipped monitoring rooms in five cities and the Civil Guard Corps of Ibiúna city.

Geraldo Sanga, Corsight AI’s Brazil regional sales director, expresses enthusiasm about the project. “We are excited to be part of this innovative project that leverages our Facial Intelligence platform to enhance security and public safety. This collaboration demonstrates the power of combining advanced technology with dedicated public service.”

Additionally, there are plans to integrate each battalion’s facial recognition database with the national Cortex system from the Ministry of Justice. This database includes photos of individuals with legal mandates and records of stolen vehicles, which will streamline law enforcement operations across the state, according to the company.

