FB pixel

Corsight supplies facial recognition for RaptorVision retail platform

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition
Corsight supplies facial recognition for RaptorVision retail platform
 

Corsight AI has formed a strategic partnership with retail video analytics and security provider RaptorVision to release an integrated solution event-based product engagement, facial recognition and intelligence, according to a company announcement.

The new solution consists of face biometrics for identifying shoplifting suspects and banned individuals, plus video analytics that detect and record product engagement events.

Corsight brings its biometrics and facial intelligence capabilities and RaptorVision supplies its artificial intelligence platform for product interaction and integration. The combined solution is targeted at retail enterprises. RaptorVision chose Corsight’s facial recognition for its reliability operating on CCTV cameras in crowded retail environments.

The partners say Corsight can detect suspects in real-time, with search performance beyond that of competitors, including matches from among millions of records within 10 milliseconds.

“The RaptorVision-Corsight partnership brings together powerful capabilities not found anywhere else”, says Chris Olson, RaptorVision’s VP of business development. “Both Raptor and Corsight bring tremendous value to the retail market. By enhancing the retailer’s ability to swiftly and pro-actively identify and track a person-of-interest (POI) within a store or across a retailer’s network of locations, overall security and loss prevention initiatives are strengthened significantly.

The partners’ software integrates with the RaptorVision Product Engagement Platform without creating an additional workload for retail operators, and captures all event related data for review with the RaptorVision mobile app, VMS bookmarks and the portal dashboard.

“Our partnership with RaptorVision represents a significant advance in the evolution of facial intelligence technology for retail operators,” says Corsight AI VP of Product Kai Mizrahi. “We are thrilled that RaptorVision has tightly integrated Corsight AI’s advanced recognition abilities to address some of the major pain points for retailers effectively.”

The partners will show off their integrated software product at the CGA Strategic Conference – Accelerating Impact, which runs September 29 to October 1 in Palm Springs, California.

Corsight has been licensing its facial recognition and partnering to build it into software for a range of industries, such as in a recent deal with Grupo Vázquez to deploy its algorithms in Paraguay.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Philippines central bank gives greenlight for new ID card printing contract

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) or central bank of the Philippines has told the country’s identity authority (PSA) to…

 

SITA deploys Digi Yatra biometrics to 9 more Indian airports

SITA has partnered with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) as part of the Digi Yatra initiative to enhance the…

 

Yoti biometrics ease UK hiring compliance with Sterling background checks

The partnership between selfie biometrics and liveness detection firm Yoti and background screening service Sterling Check has successfully streamlined the…

 

ENISA to establish cybersecurity certification scheme for EU’s digital ID wallets

The European Commission has requested that the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, ENISA, develop a candidate scheme for cybersecurity certification…

 

Europol report highlights FRT’s role in policing as civil rights concerns intensify

A new Europol report titled “AI and Policing” sheds light on how technologies utilizing artificial intelligence, particularly facial recognition, are…

 

Court battle over student digital ID approval for voter verification in US state

The Republican National Committee and North Carolina Republican Party are fighting a decision to allow student digital IDs from UNC-Chapel…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events